Search

Advanced search

Spurs boss: Squad men must take responsibility against Wycombe - but Vincent Janssen will be given time

22:30 27 January 2017

Vincent Janssen

Vincent Janssen

EMPICS Sport

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham’s squad men must shoulder the responsibility of overcoming League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s FA Cup tie if they want to have long-term futures at the club.

Comment

But the Spurs manager has assured striker Vincent Janssen that he will have further opportunities to prove himself and that there is “no doubt about him”.

With a Premier League trip to Sunderland on the horizon on Tuesday, and five first-team players out of action due to injury, Pochettino is expected to field a second-string side against Wycombe in the fourth round of the cup at White Hart Lane this weekend.

But the Argentinian is adamant his selection will not provide an excuse for failure, and that he wants to progress in the tournament.

“When you are involved in three competitions and you have 25 players, it is important now in this type of game to give some responsibility to the players who are not too much involved in the Premier League or Europa League,” said Pochettino. “But that does not mean the FA Cup is not an objective.

“For me the FA Cup must be an objective, we need to try to [get] as far as possible. It’s not an excuse. Saturday is not an excuse.

“Every time that Tottenham plays, whether you are involved too much or not too much, always you need to give your best and show your quality. If you want to be long-term at Tottenham, and deserve to wear the shirt, it’s a great opportunity to show it on Saturday. It’s not an excuse, to play one or another player.”

Saturday’s game looks particularly important for summer signing Janssen, who has so far failed to score from open play for Tottenham and was substituted after an hour when the Lilywhites hosted Championship side Aston Villa in the third round of the cup.

The 22-year-old has since been omitted from the last two matchday squads in the Premier League and badly needs a boost of confidence – but Pochettino does not want the Dutchman to feel any extra pressure against Wycombe.

“For me it is not an issue that Janssen is not in his best moment,” said the manager. “He’s young, it’s his first season. I think there are a lot of rumours. We have a lot of chats with him.

“It’s normal. It’s all new for him and now he needs to be relaxed, train hard, try to improve and, when he has the opportunity to play, show his quality - but it is not an issue.

“We will see what happens on Saturday. The most important thing is we believe in him and trust in him. It’s not that in the last few months he has struggled a little bit to perform well and it has created doubt in us.

“If he has the possibility to play, I think he is ready to give his best. If not, he needs to wait on the bench for another opportunity, but there’s no doubt about him.”

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs and visit my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BenPearceSpurs/

Keywords: Hart Lane Mauricio Pochettino Europa League Premier League Sunderland

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Spurs boss: Squad men must take responsibility against Wycombe - but Vincent Janssen will be given time

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Vincent Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham’s squad men must shoulder the responsibility of overcoming League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s FA Cup tie if they want to have long-term futures at the club.

Collins extends stay at O’s

Yesterday, 18:26 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Experienced midfielder agrees a deal to remain at Brisbane Road outfit until end of the season

Thomas departs Orient

Yesterday, 15:54 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Brisbane Road club announced shock departure of man who has developed several talented youngsters over the last six years

O’s boss hopes to finish January on high note

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Brisbane Road club face former loanee Shaq Coulthirst this weekend and Edwards explains how he was never set for an Orient return

Pochettino: I owe Ryan Mason a lot after his contributions in my first season at Spurs

Thu, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Ryan Mason celebrates after scoring his first Tottenham goal against Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane in September 2014. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says he owes a lot to Ryan Mason after the midfielder’s contributions at important moments during his first season in charge of Tottenham.

Spurs boss Pochettino: Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching this FA Cup tie like the World Cup final

Thu, 14:44 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has warned his Tottenham players that Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching Saturday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie like the World Cup final.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

Thu, 13:58 Ben Pearce
Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will visit his former player Ryan Mason in hospital today – and the Argentinian has hailed the Hull midfielder’s strength of character as he recovers from a fractured skull.

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

Thu, 12:00 George Sessions
A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Michael Clark enjoyed a win with East Thurrock, but Tristan Abrahams has returned to Brisbane Road this week

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Collins extends stay at O’s

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists