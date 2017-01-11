Search

Tottenham’s Under-18s stroll past QPR in FA Youth Cup

15:35 11 January 2017

Ben Pearce

Samuel Shashoua, pictured in action for England Under-17s, impressed in Tottenham's FA Youth Cup victory at Loftus Road. Picture: PA

Samuel Shashoua, pictured in action for England Under-17s, impressed in Tottenham's FA Youth Cup victory at Loftus Road. Picture: PA

EMPICS Sport

Spurs’ youngsters strolled through the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday night after triumphing 4-1 away against QPR at Loftus Road.

The Lilywhites’ Under-18s had thumped Stevenage 10-1 in their third-round tie and there was a clear gulf in class again as they overcame Rangers 4-1 this week, setting up a fifth-round home tie against Norwich City.

Tottenham forced three saves from goalkeeper Marcin Brzozowski before taking the lead in the 24th minute as pacy and hard-working striker Kazaiah Sterling won the ball on the edge of QPR’s box and fed the impressive central midfielder Jack Roles, who slotted home.

Spurs doubled their lead 13 minutes later after a quick counter-attack down the right side, with Sterling running in behind and delivering a low cross to left midfielder Reo Griffiths.

Tottenham shot themselves in the foot just before half-time, losing the ball just inside their own half after a short free kick and allowing Kingsley Eshun to run through and halve the deficit.

But QPR repaid the favour 23 seconds after the restart, giving up possession in a dangerous area and allowing the lively and skilful right midfielder Samuel Shashoua to deliver a low ball to Roles, who doubled his tally for the evening.

QPR’s Michael Klass went close with a free kick but otherwise it was one-way traffic in the second half, and the only question was whether Spurs would increase their advantage.

They duly did so 16 minutes from time – left-back Nick Tsaroulla’s shot was deflected to the back post and George Marsh held off his marker and headed home.

