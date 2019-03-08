Search

Advanced search

Ashley Hickson-Lovence: 'This is an area which I had to write about'

PUBLISHED: 14:25 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 17 April 2019

Ashley Hickson-Lovence's first book is out next week. Picture: Taryn Everdeen

Ashley Hickson-Lovence's first book is out next week. Picture: Taryn Everdeen

Archant

Hackney author Ashley Hickson-Lovence introduces his debut novel – The 392 – which comes out on Thursday, April 25.

The 392 has been published by Own It.The 392 has been published by Own It.

Ashley Hickson-Lovence has achieved plenty for somebody who is still three years short of their 30th birthday.

For starters, there is his debut book. Set entirely on a bus travelling between Hoxton and Highbury, The 392 will line bookshelves from April 25 cheerfully endorsed by fellow author Candice Carty-Williams, who called it “completely, overwhelmingly in a league of its own.”

Hickson-Lovence is also completing a Creative Writing PhD at the University of East Anglia, refereeing football matches, running marathons and hosting GCSE revision classes using his past experience as an English teacher in his spare time. Phew.

“The book is a novel set over just 36 minutes on a single-decker London bus,” he tells me.

The 392 is set on a fictional bus route between Hoxton and Holloway. Picture: Crystal Mahey-Morgan.The 392 is set on a fictional bus route between Hoxton and Holloway. Picture: Crystal Mahey-Morgan.

“It's told from different characters' perspectives, as a suspected terrorist gets on and loiters at the front. The 392 is a voice-driven, tension-building text, which hopefully explores themes of 'other-ness', perception and prejudice.”

The characters in this first book are as diverse as you might expect to find on any given London bus. Through the eyes of disruptive school kids, high-flyers and an elderly woman “who is 75 per cent my gran,” The 392 explores differing personalities and their shared suspicions.

The author was born at Homerton Hospital and has lived in Hoxton and Holloway for most of his life. “The original idea for the route (the bus takes) was to go from where I grew up to where I lived at the time,” he says.

“This is an area which I had to write about; it went from this relatively dingy place in the early 90s, to this hugely desirable area with coffee shops, bars and restaurants. All of the characters in some way allude to these changes.”

The 392 comes courtesy of Hackney-based publishers Own It; a forward-thinking company which Hickson-Lovence knew of before.

“I knew that they published diverse voices, which hadn't perhaps been heard in the more traditional publishing route. It's only a two-person team – I like the intimacy of that. Crystal is the founder and we speak on WhatsApp every day.”

The 27-year-old is already writing his second book at UEA, but he'll take a break next week for the book's launch party at Second Home in London Fields.

Hickson-Lovence wants “everyone in Hackney to read the book” as he strives to be part of a world where more people put down their phones and pick up a book.

“For me personally, reading has opened so many doors. It's made me a critical thinker, a more articulate speaker; it's such a positive thing.

“It's such a shame for me to work in schools where it was a struggle to get Afro-Caribbean boys reading, it was disheartening. I will do everything in my power to try and change that.”

The 392 is out on Thursday, April 25. For more details, click here.

Most Read

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Mental health chiefs in Hackney to host open day for youngsters

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Mental health chiefs in Hackney to host open day for youngsters

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Pothas calls on Middlesex to show ruthless streak ahead of opener in One-Day Cup

Middlesex assistant coach Nic Pothas in action for Hampshire for whom he played in three 50-over finals between 2005 and 2009, including the Friends Provident Trophy in 2007 (pic: Glyn Kirk/PA)

Tottenham midfielder Wanyama sure he will get back to best form

Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama (centre) goes around Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer before scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lions look to take another big step towards BBL title as Raiders ride into SportsDock

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists