Colours Hoxton: ‘Bold temple of creativity and live music’ launches this weekend

A new multi-arts bar and club called Colours is opening in Hoxton Square from this Friday (September 13).

The venue comes courtesy of the Mothership Group - owners of the nearby Queen of Hoxton and Book Club, as well as Brighton-based Patterns - and is opening on the site of the former Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen. It's a truly vibrant new venture created in collaboration with two other Hackney venues: Village Underground and EartH.

Live music is at the heart of Colours - there has, after all, been a music venue operating on this site for over 100 years - and the 300-capacity gig space will welcome local and global acts "on the cusp of stardom" across a wide variety of genres - we're talking nu jazz, hip-hop, soul, electro pop and RnB.

Much like the kaleidoscopic gig programme, Colours will also stage club night residencies from the likes of Hungama, Pxssy Palace, Naturalia and Lord of the Tings. Their New Age event, meanwhile, will see a different female DJ take residency each week, and a New Age Chorus bringing a choir to the party for an hour of gospel style RnB, hip-hop and soul cover singalongs.

Chloe Uppington is the Mothership Group's Head of Events. "Painting a revolution of raw performance and accessible culture," she explains, "Colours will be a bold and beautiful temple of creativity and celebration of live music.

"A testament to Hoxton's past, which overflows with seminal moments across club, culture and the art scene, Colours is part of a dedicated push to keep young artists and musicians in east London."

Colours is certainly in keeping with the Mothership Group's ambitious and creative ethos; when reflecting on the 10th anniversary of sister venue Queen of Hoxton earlier this summer, co-founder Andy Maddocks spoke of remaining "fiercely independent and continuing to champion young artists and DJs.

"We want to keep taking risks," he said, "and engaging with young people."

Opening for a soft launch from this Friday (you can get 50 per cent off food and drink from 12pm-7pm on September 14 and 15), Colours will also lay on an events programme of queer experimental cinema, neon naked life drawing and hip-hop yoga.

Interiors have been designed by the same team behind Mare Street Market outfitters, and there's to be an exclusive exhibition of artwork by Fred Butler, who is to thank for Lady Gaga's memorable telephone hat.

To eat, Orange Buffalo will take residency serving exclusive dishes like The Nawty - a plant-based burger - and a Buffalo Chicken Salad, as well as their wings and chicken sandwiches. Colours will also feature a "bold, technicolour cocktail menu."

Colours, 2-4 Hoxton Square, N1 6NU launches this Friday. For more details, click here.