Search

Advanced search

All Points East: More free activities announced for In The Neighbourhood

PUBLISHED: 10:40 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 23 May 2019

The event comes to Victoria Park in between All Points East 2019's two weekends of music. Picture: Rory James.

The event comes to Victoria Park in between All Points East 2019's two weekends of music. Picture: Rory James.

Archant

We're now just one day out from the start of All Points East 2019, so are the event organisers slowing down ahead of the Festival's opening? Absolutely not.

In The Neighbourhood is a programme of free activities and workshops for all ages. Picture: Rory James.In The Neighbourhood is a programme of free activities and workshops for all ages. Picture: Rory James.

While acts like The Chemical Brothers and Hot Chip run through their final preparations for tomorrow's curtain-raiser, AEG Presents have announced a new clutch of additions to their In The Neighbourhood programme, which brings a variety of free workshops and activities to the festival site - in Victoria Park - between May 27 and 30.

Starting this Bank Holiday Monday, activities including a daily pub quiz, bike workshops and sessions of contemporary African dance movements from Bethnal Green-based Numbi have just been added to the bill.

All Points East has also announced a partnership with Deaf Rave, who will bring their free "fun-packed family day celebrating the deaf and disabled community" to the party from 11am on Monday.

The Bank Holiday will also feature the festival's Craft Beer Fair - featuring 20 local breweries and music from Soho Radio - before a screening of Mary Poppins Returns kick-starts a week-long run of free open-air cinema events from 4.15pm.

This is the music festival's second year. Picture: Tom Hancock.This is the music festival's second year. Picture: Tom Hancock.

In The Neighbourhood will also make room for a Children's Theatre and Kids Area, with other free activities including yoga sessions, tennis pop-ups and more music at the Bandstand running throughout the week.

The programme starts after this first weekend of music - where headline sets come from Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine + the Queens - and runs during the week before the second leg of performers starts on Friday, May 31. Headliners for weekend two are Bring Me The Horizon, Mumford & Sons and Bon Iver.

In The Neighbourhood runs between May 27 and 31 at Victoria Park. Entry is free. For more details, click here.

Most Read

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O’s winners again

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

All Points East: More free activities announced for In The Neighbourhood

The event comes to Victoria Park in between All Points East 2019's two weekends of music. Picture: Rory James.

Lee will miss Orient and won’t ever forget fans support

Matt Harrold and Charlie Lee celebrate a hard-fought win for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield (pic: Simon O'Connor).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson talks Petr Cech’s retirement as he praises his ‘fantastic’ decision

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

Muller Anniversary games announces Track Academy as official charity partner for 2019

Track Academy Founder Connie Henry with former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE at their Summer Invitational
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists