All Points East: More free activities announced for In The Neighbourhood

The event comes to Victoria Park in between All Points East 2019's two weekends of music.

We're now just one day out from the start of All Points East 2019, so are the event organisers slowing down ahead of the Festival's opening? Absolutely not.

In The Neighbourhood is a programme of free activities and workshops for all ages.

While acts like The Chemical Brothers and Hot Chip run through their final preparations for tomorrow's curtain-raiser, AEG Presents have announced a new clutch of additions to their In The Neighbourhood programme, which brings a variety of free workshops and activities to the festival site - in Victoria Park - between May 27 and 30.

Starting this Bank Holiday Monday, activities including a daily pub quiz, bike workshops and sessions of contemporary African dance movements from Bethnal Green-based Numbi have just been added to the bill.

All Points East has also announced a partnership with Deaf Rave, who will bring their free "fun-packed family day celebrating the deaf and disabled community" to the party from 11am on Monday.

The Bank Holiday will also feature the festival's Craft Beer Fair - featuring 20 local breweries and music from Soho Radio - before a screening of Mary Poppins Returns kick-starts a week-long run of free open-air cinema events from 4.15pm.

This is the music festival's second year.

In The Neighbourhood will also make room for a Children's Theatre and Kids Area, with other free activities including yoga sessions, tennis pop-ups and more music at the Bandstand running throughout the week.

The programme starts after this first weekend of music - where headline sets come from Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine + the Queens - and runs during the week before the second leg of performers starts on Friday, May 31. Headliners for weekend two are Bring Me The Horizon, Mumford & Sons and Bon Iver.

In The Neighbourhood runs between May 27 and 31 at Victoria Park. Entry is free. For more details, click here.