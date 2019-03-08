Crazy Eight: first look at London Shuffle’s new basement bar

Following the success of their shuffleboard bar, London Shuffle have opened a smaller-scale, table version of the game downstairs. The new bar is called Crazy Eight, and it’s named after the original, more old-school game.

For the new version, players slide metal pucks along a long, raised shuffleboard covered with sand for added slip. The aim is to get the weighted pucks to reach the section of the table marked with the highest score without sending them flying off the other end. Unlike its upstairs counterpart, you push the chips by hand rather than hitting them with sticks across the floor.

Founder of London Shuffle Nina Hawkins said: “Our shuffleboard tables in Crazy Eight bring a whole new take on the increasingly loved game of floor shuffleboard. If you’ve come to love shuffleboard and have enjoyed playing on the lanes, you’re definitely going to want to try the table version too.

“The addition of Crazy Eight makes us the first all shuffleboard brand in the UK, and we’re really proud of that. We want shufflers to enjoy playing the authentic game – with no gimmicks.”

Players can choose between a long shuffleboard or a condensed version on a V-shaped table, where the pucks must be bounced off a barrier to reach the scoring zone.

That distinctive industrial Shoreditch style continues throughout London Shuffle, with exposed pipework and bare cement walls, embellished with the odd tropical plant and bright colours painted in blocks.

The downstairs bar has the extra chic feel of a hidden casino-esque space. When the games are in full swing the low lit room is abuzz, filled with shouts of victory and moans of disappointment.

At the cocktail island, bartenders prepare unique creations ranging from fruity vodkas and lavender infused gins, to coffee and tequila specials. Their smokey-flavoured Hickey Jar is made with a base of mezcal and tequila strained over ice. Another highlight from the menu, Shove-a-penny Punch, is mixed with golden rum, pineapple, tropical tea, allspice and lime. The bartender finishes it with a flourish; setting alight the garnish of dried fruits with a blast of fire. You can sip these as you play or in the separate seating area.

Snacks include mixed nuts, and their pizza menu features salami and beef chilli options as well as more unusual, but surprisingly good, choices. These include Mac Daddy, topped with spiced macaroni cheese with tarragon, smoked paprika and panko breadcrumbs. They also do a vegan pizza called Earth Child, for which the cheese is replaced with sliced beetroot, rocket, basil and hemp seeds.

London Shuffle Club, 4 Ebor St, London E1 6AW. For more information, click here.