Drag Diva Fit gym classes set to launch in Hackney

Jordan McInerny (centre) leads the Drag Diva Fit classes. Picture: Pank Sethi Photography. Archant

Personal Trainer Jordan McInerny brings a workout class with a shed-load of sass to east London for the first time on Wednesday, May 1.

Classes involve interaction with drag queens from Dragged Around London. Picture: Pank Sethi Photography. Classes involve interaction with drag queens from Dragged Around London. Picture: Pank Sethi Photography.

“There are lots of unique fitness offerings, but none are as fun and sassy as having drag queens perform to massive pop hits and interact with the class participants.”

Fitness instructor Jordan McInerny is talking about Drag Diva Fit, a gym class which launched in Southwark at the start of the year and is about to expand to Hackney.

Starting from Wednesday (May 1), this is the place to “get fit, fierce and fabulous” as twice-monthly classes are held at Fit This, just off Mare Street.

McInerny ran the first Drag Diva Fit session at the Bankside Fit Hub in January. Since then, the hour-long exercise class has developed a loyal band of regulars, not to mention press coverage from the likes of Time Out, BBC and ITV.

One-hour classes will run every first and third Wednesday at Fit This. Picture: Pank Sethi Photography. One-hour classes will run every first and third Wednesday at Fit This. Picture: Pank Sethi Photography.

“I have taught a variety of fitness classes over the past six years,” adds McInerny.

“The best way to keep people motivated and keep them coming back is to make the class fun, unique and interesting so that they forget how hard they are working.”

The class is a joint venture from McInerny and Dragged Around London – who run drag queen-led walking tours of the city – and involves participants working up a sweat while drag queens perform, interact and encourage all around them.

“The whole thing about fitness – especially in a class – is you want to have fun with it. That's really the element we are going towards.

“Drag Diva Fit is for every shape, size, colour, creed and sexuality.

“People just come in and say this is going to be a bit of fun, they are really working out but not paying any attention to being sweaty. It's giving them a space to get fit without feeling self-conscious.”

The new sessions, which will be run by McInerny himself, will double the number of Drag Diva Fit classes in London (alongside those held in Bankside). The Hackney edition of Drag Diva Fit will take place every first and third Wednesday each month.

Dragged Around London's Maneeta says: “Dragged Around London is at its core about bringing Drag out into the light, and Drag Diva Fit is doing exactly that.

“It's fun, it's fruity and it's fabulous so it's a perfect fit for our queens! And many of us just love any excuse to strut our stuff!”

Aside from the sass and attitude of the drag queens, McInerny's dance class will feature exercises including I'm a Star Jumps, Legs for Days Lunges, Yaasss Queen Shoulder Press and other moves “that we have no idea about but think sound absolutely hilarious.”

“Fit This is the perfect place for a Drag Diva Fit class,” says McInerny. “They promote fun fitness and motivating body positivity.”

Drag Diva Fit starts at Fit This, E8 1GQ, from May 1. For more details and tickets, click here.