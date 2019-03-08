Search

Advanced search

Las Mexicanas: Queen of Hoxton set to open summer rooftop space

PUBLISHED: 16:46 17 April 2019

Queen of Hoxton's new rooftop theme has been announced - Las Mexicanas opens on May 2. Picture: Mothership Group.

Queen of Hoxton's new rooftop theme has been announced - Las Mexicanas opens on May 2. Picture: Mothership Group.

Archant

It’s two weeks until Queen of Hoxton launch their latest rooftop theme – a love note to the vibrant culture, colours and flavours of Mexico.

In the event of sunny skies, expect the frozen margaritas to flow. Picture: Mothership Group.In the event of sunny skies, expect the frozen margaritas to flow. Picture: Mothership Group.

Few things say 'British Summer Time' quite like the launch of a new rooftop residency at Queen of Hoxton, on Curtain Road.

Set to open on May 2, the latest theme to take hold above the streets of Shoreditch is Las Mexicanas; as the venue plans “a long hot summer of tacos, tequila and giant frozen margaritas.” Could be worse, I suppose.

Inspired by the vibrant town of San Cristobal – in the Chiapas district – Queen of Hoxton's summer playground will be “gloriously colourful and hot as a habanero.”

Las Mexicanas will pay tribute to Lola Gonzalez – rebel Queen of the Lucha Libra movement – with the chance to learn some moves in an actual wrestling wring or go in to battle at the arm-wrestling stage.

If you'd prefer to focus on the food, the rooftop will come stocked with treats including pulled chicken tacos, taco al pastor with slow-cooked pork and pineapple and a Some Like It Hot chilli cheeseburger. There are also fresh nachos and taco vegan chayote with a helping of spicy squash and courgette.

Drinks-wise, think colourful, zesty cocktails best enjoyed when temperatures are in the steady 20s.

The Chilli & Mango Margarita (El Jimador tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, mango, chilli, lime) and Mezcal Cantarito (Montelobos Mezcal, blood orange, lemon, lime) are two of the highlights, while frozen margaritas will come in single and sharing serves.

Queen of Hoxton will host a number of special rooftop day parties, and work with Mexican Londoner Paola Feregrino-Rodriguez to put on a series of authentic events.

The first of which – on Cinco De Mayo – will involve live female mariachis, wandering wrestlers and the chance to make your own Trump piñata. It should be quite something.

Las Mexicanas at Queen of Hoxton is open from May 2 until October. Free entry. More information here.

Most Read

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Mental health chiefs in Hackney to host open day for youngsters

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Mental health chiefs in Hackney to host open day for youngsters

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Orient Women eye first silverware of the season

Aveley's Parkside Stadium

Pothas calls on Middlesex to show ruthless streak ahead of opener in One-Day Cup

Middlesex assistant coach Nic Pothas in action for Hampshire for whom he played in three 50-over finals between 2005 and 2009, including the Friends Provident Trophy in 2007 (pic: Glyn Kirk/PA)

Tottenham midfielder Wanyama sure he will get back to best form

Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama (centre) goes around Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer before scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists