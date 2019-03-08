Las Mexicanas: Queen of Hoxton set to open summer rooftop space

Queen of Hoxton's new rooftop theme has been announced - Las Mexicanas opens on May 2. Picture: Mothership Group. Archant

It’s two weeks until Queen of Hoxton launch their latest rooftop theme – a love note to the vibrant culture, colours and flavours of Mexico.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the event of sunny skies, expect the frozen margaritas to flow. Picture: Mothership Group. In the event of sunny skies, expect the frozen margaritas to flow. Picture: Mothership Group.

Few things say 'British Summer Time' quite like the launch of a new rooftop residency at Queen of Hoxton, on Curtain Road.

Set to open on May 2, the latest theme to take hold above the streets of Shoreditch is Las Mexicanas; as the venue plans “a long hot summer of tacos, tequila and giant frozen margaritas.” Could be worse, I suppose.

Inspired by the vibrant town of San Cristobal – in the Chiapas district – Queen of Hoxton's summer playground will be “gloriously colourful and hot as a habanero.”

Las Mexicanas will pay tribute to Lola Gonzalez – rebel Queen of the Lucha Libra movement – with the chance to learn some moves in an actual wrestling wring or go in to battle at the arm-wrestling stage.

If you'd prefer to focus on the food, the rooftop will come stocked with treats including pulled chicken tacos, taco al pastor with slow-cooked pork and pineapple and a Some Like It Hot chilli cheeseburger. There are also fresh nachos and taco vegan chayote with a helping of spicy squash and courgette.

Drinks-wise, think colourful, zesty cocktails best enjoyed when temperatures are in the steady 20s.

The Chilli & Mango Margarita (El Jimador tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, mango, chilli, lime) and Mezcal Cantarito (Montelobos Mezcal, blood orange, lemon, lime) are two of the highlights, while frozen margaritas will come in single and sharing serves.

Queen of Hoxton will host a number of special rooftop day parties, and work with Mexican Londoner Paola Feregrino-Rodriguez to put on a series of authentic events.

The first of which – on Cinco De Mayo – will involve live female mariachis, wandering wrestlers and the chance to make your own Trump piñata. It should be quite something.

Las Mexicanas at Queen of Hoxton is open from May 2 until October. Free entry. More information here.