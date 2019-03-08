London Cocktail Club: Get a free piña colada if the temperature reaches 35 degrees

Pina Coladas are on offer at London Cocktail Club in July. Picture: Jodi Hinds. Jodi Hinds 2017

We can't help you to sleep in these outrageous temperatures (26 degrees! At midnight!) but we can nudge you in the direction of a free piña colada, which is surely just as good.

London Cocktail Club is the bar you need to seek out. With venues in Shoreditch and Old Street, check the thermometers before heading inside - if the mercury is showing 35 degrees or above, there's a free cocktail with your name on it. The forecast for tomorrow is 38 degrees which is, in Alan Partridge terms, "hotter than the sun."

The free drink offer is all part of LCC's Heat Rave celebration, where the piña colada deals get sweeter as the sun gets stronger.

Running throughout July, you can get a glass of Malibu, gold rum, pineapple juice, creamed coconut and sugar syrup goodness for £5 when it's 25 degrees. If you're visiting when it's 30 outside, you can get two for £5.

Finally, and most crucially of all, it needs pointing out that there is air-conditioning at all of LCC's nine London sites.

Offer lasts until the end of July at all London Cocktail Club venues. For more details, click here.