Search

Advanced search

London Cocktail Club: Get a free piña colada if the temperature reaches 35 degrees

PUBLISHED: 11:43 24 July 2019

Pina Coladas are on offer at London Cocktail Club in July. Picture: Jodi Hinds.

Pina Coladas are on offer at London Cocktail Club in July. Picture: Jodi Hinds.

Jodi Hinds 2017

We can't help you to sleep in these outrageous temperatures (26 degrees! At midnight!) but we can nudge you in the direction of a free piña colada, which is surely just as good.

London Cocktail Club is the bar you need to seek out. With venues in Shoreditch and Old Street, check the thermometers before heading inside - if the mercury is showing 35 degrees or above, there's a free cocktail with your name on it. The forecast for tomorrow is 38 degrees which is, in Alan Partridge terms, "hotter than the sun."

The free drink offer is all part of LCC's Heat Rave celebration, where the piña colada deals get sweeter as the sun gets stronger.

Running throughout July, you can get a glass of Malibu, gold rum, pineapple juice, creamed coconut and sugar syrup goodness for £5 when it's 25 degrees. If you're visiting when it's 30 outside, you can get two for £5.

Finally, and most crucially of all, it needs pointing out that there is air-conditioning at all of LCC's nine London sites.

Offer lasts until the end of July at all London Cocktail Club venues. For more details, click here.

Most Read

Dalston shooting: Cops unsure whether ‘one, two or three’ males injured at Rashan Charles’ Kingsland Road memorial

Police cordoned off the street after shots were heard. Picture: @999London

Kingsland Road has become ‘clubbing district’ for people leaving Shoreditch venues say fed up neighbours

A police van passes a crowd at 5.06am on June 29. Picture: Tony Chung

Kingsland Road crash appeal: Cyclist ‘critical’ after apparently hitting an empty parked car

The accident happened outside 199 Kingsland Road. Picture: Google Street View

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with Old Street party murder

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Hackney Council suspends dockless bike parking to stop them being dumped on pavements

Uber launched electric JUMP bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dalston shooting: Cops unsure whether ‘one, two or three’ males injured at Rashan Charles’ Kingsland Road memorial

Police cordoned off the street after shots were heard. Picture: @999London

Kingsland Road has become ‘clubbing district’ for people leaving Shoreditch venues say fed up neighbours

A police van passes a crowd at 5.06am on June 29. Picture: Tony Chung

Kingsland Road crash appeal: Cyclist ‘critical’ after apparently hitting an empty parked car

The accident happened outside 199 Kingsland Road. Picture: Google Street View

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with Old Street party murder

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Hackney Council suspends dockless bike parking to stop them being dumped on pavements

Uber launched electric JUMP bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs prepare for United friendly, but focus remains on Toby’s clause

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld battle for the ball (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Arsenal 2-2 Real Madrid (2-3 pen): Gunners end pre-season tour with shootout defeat

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Orient squander three-goal lead away to Blues

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to find a team-mate against Bishop's Stortford

T20: Malan ton steers Middlesex past Surrey

Middlesex players celebrate a wicket in the Vitality Blast T20 (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Janssen completes permanent move to Monterrey

Tottenham Hotspur forward Vincent Janssen (left) comes on for the substituted Lucas Moura during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists