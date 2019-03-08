Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

London Grace has kids' birthday parties nailed

PUBLISHED: 15:42 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 26 October 2019

The finished product. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

The finished product. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Emma Bartholomew

If you're taking your tween and her mates for a birthday celebration manicure - as befits the craze amongst generation Z - you'll be hard pressed to find any salon more on trend than London Grace.

The Shoreditch salon is bang on trend, with distressed brick walls and swanky furniture. Picture: Emma BartholomewThe Shoreditch salon is bang on trend, with distressed brick walls and swanky furniture. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

The brand was set up by Kirsten Hazell to make getting your nails done more of a social occasion, and all their stores sell wine and cocktails - but the fun isn't reserved for adults.

The occasion was my daughter's birthday, and we met her pals at Grace London's Shoreditch branch in Curtain Road, which opened in June.

It's every bit as trendy as you'd expect for Shoreditch, with distressed brick walls, neon lights and swish shiny furnishings.

The party was all set up in the basement with balloons, cakes and Tahitan flower necklaces for them all to wear.

The nail polishes at London Grace don't have a lot of the nasty chemicals that most polishes contain. Picture: Emma BartholomewThe nail polishes at London Grace don't have a lot of the nasty chemicals that most polishes contain. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

First task was to pick out a colour from the Grace London selection, mounted on a spiral.

All the colours are named after Kirsten's friends, family and colleagues who have helped her on her business journey.

The polishes are cruelty-free and made with a "no-nasties" formula without formaldehyde and all the other chemicals most brands have which have a toxic effect on your liver.

You may also want to watch:

The polish itself was central to my decision to condone a nail salon trip for a bunch of youngsters.

Once the girlseach picked out a colour - ranging from a baby pink Mia, pastel blue Florence, sparkly emerald Amy and golden Daphne, two technicians get to work with filing, buffing and polishing before applying the lacquer in gloriously thick layer after layer.

There's a frisson of excitement in the air for little girls to be doing something quite so grown up in such an upmarket spot.

As the manicures get underway, loud gossip ensues touching on topics like Thorpe Park, starting secondary school, Kylie Jenner's baby Stormy, and culminates with renditions of a few Bugsy Malone numbers while hands are being held under a dryer for quite some time. Staff reassure me they don't mind the noise.

Once the perfect paws are dried to perfection, the girls make a start decorating cup cakes which are then devoured with fruit juices while playing a Guess Who game.

We then take plenty of photos as the girls pose with the blow-up musical instrument props provided, before all fitting into a fake picture frame.

"This is one of my favourite nail salons," said my daughter's friend, who as it turns out has only been to two. The glam factor wasn't lost on any of them.

A party costs £15 per child, with a minimum of seven children, plus the price of the treatments. These start from a slap dash with just nail polish at £10, to a hunky dory with a shape, nail buff and polish at £18. Parties include juice, cupcake decorating, sandwiches, fruit pots and a party game.

See gracelondon.co.uk.

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

‘Garden of Earthly Delights’: Extinction Rebellion volunteers turn derelict scrap of land behind Hackney Central into eco-educational hub

The

‘I don’t know another council that does more than us’ – Hackney’s environment chief on the climate emergency

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke on the roof of the town hall, where solar panels were installed.

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

‘Garden of Earthly Delights’: Extinction Rebellion volunteers turn derelict scrap of land behind Hackney Central into eco-educational hub

The

‘I don’t know another council that does more than us’ – Hackney’s environment chief on the climate emergency

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke on the roof of the town hall, where solar panels were installed.

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

England 19 New Zealand 7: Player ratings

England's Maro Itoje after the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic David Davies/PA)

World Cup: England coach Jones ‘not worried’ about favourites tag

England's head coach Eddie Jones during the pre-match warm up (pic Ashley Western/PA)

World Cup: England 19 New Zealand 7

England's Manu Tuilagi scores his sides first try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama.

London Grace has kids’ birthday parties nailed

The finished product. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

The East London Football Podcast

Everton's Richarlison (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists