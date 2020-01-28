Massive Attack to headline Victoria Park festival All Points East

Neneh Cherry. Picture: Clare Shilland Clare Shilland

Massive Attack has been anounced as a headline act at this summer's All Points East festival in VIctoria Park.

Neneh Cherry. Picture: Wolfgang Tillmans Neneh Cherry. Picture: Wolfgang Tillmans

The iconic group from Bristol will end the opening weekend of the 10-day festival on Sunday May 24.

The band responsible for tracks like Teardrop, Unfinished Sympathy and Blue Lines, was at the forefront of the burgeoning Bristol scene during the 90s.

Robert "3D" Del Naja, Grant "Daddy G" Marshall, and Andy "Mushroom" Vowles intertwined their passion for hip hop, soul, reggae and electronica to create an entirely new genre - now referred to as trip hop.

Massive Attack has released five albums, including the UK Number One LP Mezzanine that celebrated its 21st anniversary last year, is considered one of the most important names in British culture.

Tame Impala has already been announced as a headline act for Saturday May 23, and Kraftwerk for Friday May 29.

Other acts annouced today are the German producer and composer Nils Frahm, the band Young Fathers who collaborated with Massive Attack on the track Voodoo in my Blood, and Buffalo Stance and Manchild artist Neneh Cherry who featured on Massive Attack's debut LP Blue Lines.

Gaika Tavares, Skinny Pelembe, Mad Professor and Hotel Lux are also on the line up.

Tickets priced from £59.95 go on sale at 10am on Friday at allpointseastfestival.com/tickets.

Ritual Spirit Ritual Spirit

Nils Frahm. Picture: Alexander Schneider Nils Frahm. Picture: Alexander Schneider

Nils Frahm. Picture: Jerzy Wypych Nils Frahm. Picture: Jerzy Wypych

Sevdaliza Sevdaliza