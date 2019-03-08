Search

The Alchemist: Old Street gets new cocktail bar

PUBLISHED: 15:29 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 22 May 2019

Theatrical cocktails are coming to City Road courtesy of The Alchemist. Picture: @food_feels.

A cocktail bar promising 'chemistry and theatre' is opening on City Road in time for the weekend.

This new branch of The Alchemist launches after the success of their other two London venues - in Covent Garden and The City - with 20 'molecular mixologists' in place to shake up 'mystical concoctions created that brim with a fusion of flavours.'

In short, there's drama etched all over the drinks menu.

The Bubblebath blends Tanqueray gin with Aperol, Chambord, lemon, apple and Fairy Liquid, while the signature Colour Changing One lists 'magic' among its ingredients alongside Grey Goose Vodka, briottet apple, soda and citrus. Flick to the Chemistry & Theatre section of the menu for other drinks much like this.

The Alchemist also offers Plain Delicious (both light and serious) cocktails, a selection of the classics and a food menu including tempura prawn lollipops and grilled mac 'n' cheese stack.

Simon Potts - the Managing Director - said: "TechCity is London's most creative urban hub so it's the perfect location for our latest opening.

"The new venue will provide a retreat from the world of screens, creating a unique atmosphere, perfect for enjoying our sensory mixology and culinary creations."

The first Alchemist opened in Manchester nine years ago. From there, the brand has spread to cities including Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff and Liverpool; making this Old Street hub the 14th in its estate.

A shout out must also go to The Alchemist's many charity initiatives. The bar only gives out straws upon request - saving an estimated 4 million straws since 2017 - and together with partner Foodinate, the group are working to end local food poverty by running a 'meal for meal' initiative. It's resulted in The Alchemist donating more than 26,549 meals to date.

The Alchemist opens on Friday (May 24) at 145 City Road, London, EC1V 1LP. For more details, click here.

