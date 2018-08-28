New Year’s Eve parties in Hackney and Islington

Our top picks for places to party once the bubbly starts flowing and Auld Lang Syne rings out…

New Year’s Eve means different things to different people. For some it involves curling up on the sofa, snacks within easy reach, waiting to watch the fireworks before falling asleep at 10pm anyway. Others will be heading out into town for drinks and dancing, and if you’re leaning towards the latter there are plenty of brilliant local New Year’s Eve parties for you to consider.

Aloha 2019 – NYE LUAU at Barrio Angel

At last – a chance to experience the sunny delights of Honolulu without the 20-hour flight. Barrio’s NYE knees-up comes packed with colour and charisma – with leis to drape round your neck, Pina Coladas at the bar and limbo contests throughout. Dig out your loudest floral shirt and go dancing into 2019 to a mix of party mash-ups, hip-hop, old skool and funky disco tunes. With Happy Hour until 10pm, pre-drinks are also sorted.

Advanced tickets: £5, Barrio Angel, 45 Essex Road N1 2SF 8pm-4am

End of Prohibition New Year’s Eve at Nightjar

Nightjar are re-imagining the scenes of a speakeasy in December 1933, when a 13-year ban on the consumption of alcohol was finally lifted. Naturally, celebrations of unbridled joy and excess would have ensued, and this silky smooth cocktail venue will be channelling that vintage party spirit with cocktails, bubbly and music from the Dixie Ticklers. This one is for getting all dressed up and partying in style; there will be signature Nightjar drinks at the bar as well as discounted cocktails thanks to event sponsors Moet Hennessy.

Tickets: £75 (includes entry, champagne on arrival and at midnight, live music). Nightjar 129 City Road, Hoxton, EC1V 1JB from 8pm

New Year’s Eve Cabaret Spectacular at Oriole

If 2018 has been a particularly special year for you, we’d suggest this one to really help you sign off for the year in style. Oriole have partnered with The Vintage Arts Agency to put on a dazzling event of cabaret and cocktails, all headed up by the infamous Lili La Scala. There will be comedy, live music and swing dancing at this extravagant, dress-to-impress bash. Psst – there’s a free introductory swing dance lesson for ticketholders from 8pm.

Tickets: £100 (includes welcome drink, entertainment, live jazz music and the dance lesson) Oriole, East Poultry Ave, Smithfield Market, EC1A 9LH, from 8pm

New Year’s Eve House Party at Oslo

Agreeing on an NYE venue can be tricky if you’ve got mates with different tastes in music. That won’t be an issue at Hackney Central’s Oslo, where three separate party zones will offer everything from hip-hop and R&B to disco, funk, and a “side order of retro classics.” Oslo’s twist on your standard house party set-up features DJs from Valhalla, Locomotive Disco and Pop Con, with pre-drinks and nibbles available before the party gets into full swing.

Advanced tickets start from £10. Oslo, Hackney Central, E8 1LL, 9pm – 4am

NYC x NYE at Shacklewell Arms

The Shacklewell Arms pays tribute to the Big Apple and all its greatest musical exports this New Year’s Eve. Expect a playlist exclusively made up of NYC acts, which means banging party tracks from Blondie, The Ramones, Talking Heads, The Stokes et al. There’s a prize for the best NYC-based fancy dress and beer pong to boot.

Tickets are just £5.50. Shacklewell Arms, 71 Shacklewell Lane, E8 2EB

LAS Magic NYE at Magic Roundabout

It’s your last chance to party at Magic Roundabout before this inimitable venue closes for good. The pop-up – located atop Old Street roundabout – will bring this chapter to a close with one final celebration of music, street food, cocktails and generally good vibes. Their Latin American-inspired Fiesta will have special guest DJs, live acts, craft beers, a Burger Bear stall, face painting and a glitter station. And don’t worry – the open-air terrace is heated!

Tickets from £10. Magic Roundabout, Old Street station, EC1Y 1BE