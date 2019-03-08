Search

Nightjar launches new Arts & Crafts cocktail menu

PUBLISHED: 13:53 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 08 July 2019

Nightjar has introduced a new Arts & Crafts menu. Picture: Nightjar.

Nightjar has introduced a new Arts & Crafts menu. Picture: Nightjar.

Archant

Nightjar, the multi award-winning speakeasy on City Road, has introduced an Arts & Crafts cocktail menu for the summer.

Situated below the City Road, Nightjar is one of London's leading speakeasy-styled bars. Picture: Jerome Courtial.Situated below the City Road, Nightjar is one of London's leading speakeasy-styled bars. Picture: Jerome Courtial.

Head Bartender Antonio Pescatori and his team have put the focus on fascinating liqueurs and bitters from independent distillers, as well as homemade garnishes and non-alcoholic ingredients.

The new menu is modelled on the Arts & Crafts philosophy popular in Europe and North America between 1880 and 1920. Drinks will "call upon this period's highly decorative fine-art flourishes" with both the cocktails themselves and the vessels they're served in.

Highlights include the Tickle My Fancy, which brings 'Electric Liqueur' together with Theodore Gin, Pennyroyal cordial, Rinomato Bianco Aperitivo, Fizzy Muscat candy and tangerine & lime juice.

Assassin's Tea is another one to seek out - it's the drink served from a Buddha teapot - and the sharing cocktail Orca Punch, which comes in little fish cups from a whale jug, would be great if you're going with a group.

Arts & Crafts menu will be available at Nightjar for one year. For more details, click here.

