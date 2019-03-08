Six things to do in Hackney and Islington during May 2019

Two bank-holidays and a big range of interesting events; there’s lots to look forward to in May. Here’s a run-down of six of the best things to do in Hackney and Islington.

Night Tales

Hackney Central favourite Night Tales are ready to go with their summer season. The space opens on May 2 with a three-day launch event featuring DJ sets, street food and drinks. Home to east London's biggest sun terrace and beer garden, there will be Caribbean cooking from Mama Jerk, NYC-styled pizza à la Sons of Slice and buttermilk fried chicken by Nanny Bills. Night Tales will open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the summer and will be the place for Spritz cocktails and frozen negronis.

Launches on May 2 at 14 Bohemia Place, E8 1DU; nighttales.co.uk

All Points East

A wealth of superstar musicians are down to play All Points East 2019; the 10-day festival which starts on May 24. Victoria Park will host bands like Chemical Brothers, Hot Chip, The Strokes and Christine + the Queens over weekend one, with more huge acts to follow a week later. In between, the festival's In The Neighbourhood schedule will feature a huge variety of free activities like outdoor cinema, a craft beer fair, pop-up tennis and free yoga sessions.

May 24 - June 2 at Victoria Park. More details at allpointseastfestival.com

Festibowl

“When I saw how the Aussies were reinventing lawn bowls,” says Festibowl founder William Goy, “I just felt inspired to let it loose with the people of London.” Arriving in Finsbury Square at the end of May, this is the city's first lawn bowls pop-up, bringing people together for some good old competitive socialising. This is a vibrant take on the quintessentially British game, with plenty of drinks and food stalls cooking everything from Korean barbeque to vegan hot dogs.

May 30-31, Finsbury Square, EC2A 1RR; festibowl.co.uk

The Postal Museum

May 24 marks Queen Victoria's 200th birthday, and The Postal Museum are paying tribute by offering 1p entry to the first 200 visitors on the day. 1p was, incidentally, the price of the world's first ever stamp – the Penny Black – rolled out in 1840 adorned with Victoria's face. The museum is offering a line-up of intriguing half-term events, including Queen Victoria hand-puppet making and workshops teaching the art of Victorian calligraphy. There's also free entry for all Victoria's throughout the month!

May 24 at The Postal Museum, WC1X 0DA; postalmuseum.org

Funny Women Awards

The journey to find the next big talent in female comedy begins at Hoxton Hall on May 10 and 11. The Hoxton Street venue will stage Heats 1 and 2 of the Funny Women Awards 2019, as emerging acts perform stand up, sketches and musical comedy in a bid to win through to the Grand Final. Audience members will vote for their favourite acts on the night, as the quest to bring through the next Katherine Ryan, Zoe Lyons and Sarah Millican (all alumni of the awards) gets underway.

May 10-11 at Hoxton Hall, N1 6SH; hoxtonhall.co.uk

Breakin' Convention

You can expect impromptu dance circles to break out all over the building as Breakin' Convention returns to Sadler's Wells this May. Back for its 16th year, the event is devoted to “showcasing the finest and most exciting hip-hop dance and theatre talent” with bags of energetic dancers with international pedigree set to perform. There's also to be free activities, live graffiti and taster events across the weekend.

May 3-5 at Sadler's Wells, EC1R 4TN. More details at sadlerswells.com