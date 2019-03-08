Where to watch the Rugby World Cup in Hackney and Islington

Your sofa is obviously a strong choice. But you hardly get the same buzz out of watching the action from Japan whilst sat in your front room, in your PJs, eating Weetabix. No, that won't do at all. Instead, we've put together a list of six of the best bars and restaurants showing the World Cup in Hackney and Islington for you to *try*... (sorry).

The Faltering Fullback

One of the best pubs for watching rugby in London is delivering in a big way for this tournament. The coverage is extensive, with all the England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland matches shown live on three big screens around the venue. The Fullback is offering breakfast from the nearby Season Kitchen for selected fixtures and it's bound to be a favourite for London-based Kiwis - the pub opens at 5.30am for New Zealand's game with Italy on Saturday, October 12.

19 Perth Road, N4 3HB. Spaces are first come, first served; there are no table bookings. More details.

The Old Ship

Pre-breakfast pints are reserved exclusively for the realm of airport departure lounges just before your holiday, right? False. The Old Ship on Mare Street promise a free round of Heineken (or Heineken 0.0%) for those booking to come for breakfast before an England game. The pub will show the action from Japan live alongside their brunch menus, low-alcohol drinks and "all the usual craft beer goodness."

2 Sylvester Path, E8 1EN. More details.

Homeboy

Homeboy is a cocktail bar with serious pedigree - it was named 11th best in the UK by top50cocktailbars.com this year - and it's also a great spot to watch the rugby, with breakfast served throughout the selected matches they'll show on their big screen. Focused on delivering the best in Modern Irish Hospitality, simply make your way to Essex Road and follow the chants of 'Come On You Boys in Green' if you've not been here before.

108 Essex Road, N1 8LX. More details.

Goose Island Brew Pub

Think back to that immortal day in November 2003: when Jonny Wilkinson received that pass from Matt Dawson, shuffled in to position, then calmly slotted the ball between the posts on his weaker foot to win the World Cup for England. It can't get any better than that, can it? Now imagine all that, but this time there's breakfast beers and breakfast pizzas at your fingertips. Goose Island Brew Pub bring us the drama and glory from Japan with just that, plus bacon & egg buns and Bloody Mary kits to boot. Now we just need Owen Farrell to follow Jonny's example...

222 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6PJ. More details.

Brewhouse & Kitchen

Brewhouse & Kitchen are so keen for the Rugby World Cup that they've rolled out a limited edition breakfast menu for the occasion. Opening early at their Highbury, Islington and Hoxton venues for each England match, watch Eddie Jones' men go in to battle while facing something of a challenge yourself - will you choose buttermilk pancakes or Eggs Benedict, a full English or avocado on toast? Brewhouse also have a range of low-alcohol IPA on draught, soft drinks and more than 70 craft beers and ciders to choose between.

397-400 Geffrye Street, E2 8HZ; Torrens Street, EC1V 1NQ; 24a Corsica Street, N5 1JJ. More details.

Serata Hall

Ideally placed a few yards from Old Street station (so you can easily head to work after the match), Serata Hall is a pristine and elegant place to catch the action this autumn. The venue is showing all of the games which feature Home Nations teams - as well as the quarters, semis and final - on two big projector screens. There's a handsome breakfast menu serving smoothie bowls, scrambled eggs and bacon sandwiches and it's free entry; just walk-in or book a table to secure your spot.

207 Old Street, EC1V 9NR. More details.