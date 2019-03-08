Hackney Council host Windrush Cricket Project event

England cricketer, Jofra Archer, was born in Bridgetown, Barbados. Picture: Tim Goode / PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The Windrush Cricket Project seeks to bring people of all ages together to share experiences and get active with a bat and ball on the Marshes this Saturday, June 8.

We could certainly do without these rainy showers and cooler temperatures. Partly because it's the season for family BBQs and drinking Pimms with your feet in the paddling pool - but also because there's a celebration of the Windrush generation and its cricketing heritage this weekend. An event like this deserves sunny skies.

Organised by Hackney Council, the Windrush Cricket Project wants to share stories and the excitement generated by people who migrated to Britain from the Caribbean in the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

This social gathering - which is aimed at people of all ages - will take place between 12.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, at Hackney Marshes' North Marsh Pavilion.

The event is free - although you'll need to register and print out a ticket beforehand - and organisers are particularly keen to reach out to elders from the Caribbean community. These people are encouraged to bring pictures, memorabilia and stories of their involvement with cricket - to create a collage of their experiences and to recognise the positive impact of the sport.

Windrush Cricket Project is taking place at the same time as the ICC Cricket World Cup, which continues in England and Wales until July 14.

Barbados-born Jofra Archer (pictured) is a key part of England's team right now and a poster boy for the tournament as a whole.

A dazzling talent who glides to the wicket and bowls at speeds over 90mph, hits the ball in to the stands when it's time to bat and is also dynamite when it comes to fielding: it's unfair how easy he makes the game look.

Archer will compete against a dynamic and exciting West Indies team next Friday (June 14) in Southampton, and this weekend's event on Hackney Marshes has been arranged in part 'to reignite the interest and participation in cricket of people from Caribbean and African descent.'

Aside from looking at memorabilia - whether that be pictures, programmes, clothing or equipment - and sharing stories of West Indian legends like Viv Richards, Michael Holding and Brian Lara, there will be a few cricket-related games as well, so guests are invited to wear suitably comfortable clothing.

And after a few overs out in the middle, guests will be able to enjoy a light cricket tea - Caribbean style, of course.

Saturday, June 8 from 12.30pm at North Marsh Pavilion, Hackney Marshes, Mandeville Street E5 0FA. For more details and to register for a free ticket click here.