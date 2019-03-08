Search

Korean residency Anju launches at The Gun in Well Street

PUBLISHED: 23:40 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 23:40 25 October 2019

Anju's Korean fried chicken. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Anju's Korean fried chicken. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Emma Bartholomew

When he first settled in London, Taewoo Kim spent five years working in Japanese restaurants like Gilgamesh and Sake no Hana before launching his own venture celebrating his Korean heritage.

Anju's Korean fried cauliflower and tofu sushi rolls. Picture: Emma BartholomewAnju's Korean fried cauliflower and tofu sushi rolls. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Three years on, he still runs a stall at Fitzrovia Food Market but in February he launched an evening residency in Green Lanes, and now he's opened another at The Gun.

'Anju' is the Korean term for food that's eaten with alcohol, and Taewoo has come up with a menu that pairs well with pints - although the airy first-floor dining space and terrace at the pub in Well Street has more of a restaurant feel.

We make a start with some Korean fried chicken (£6). The little morsels retain their crispiness despite being doused in moist Gochujang, which is a fermented chilli condiment and honey butter glaze. They're far better than the high street KFC version bearing the same initials. Vegetarians are treated to a cauliflower version (£5.50).

We then sample some fried dumplings which come filled with chicken, beef or tofu (£4.50) and are tantalisingly morish.

One of the highlights is a 24-hour slow-cooked beef short rib (£13.50). The tender meat is then grilled, giving it a complex sweet and smoky BBQ flavour. It comes served in a bento box with Ssam salad.

Other well-known Korean dishes include the Korean classic, Bibimbap; a rice dish with kimchi and fried egg served with meat or tofu.

Kimbap - or Korean sushi - is served at Anju with Bulgogi beef or braised sweet tofu.

The Gun in Well Street, Hackney. Picture: Emma BartholomewThe Gun in Well Street, Hackney. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Veggie options include the Gangnam fries with cheese, jalapeno pickle, kimchi and tofu (£9.50) or the pub staple, mac and cheese, which is given a Korean makeover and topped with kimchi, the fermented spicy cabbage.

Anju's menu is available Wednesday to Sunday.

