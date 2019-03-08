Hackney Wick's Cornerstone named London Restaurant of the Year at AA Awards

Tom Brown named his debut restaurant, Cornerstone, after his favourite Arctic Monkeys song. Picture: Cedar Film. Archant

Founded as recently as April 2018, Tom Brown's Cornerstone restaurant has landed yet another top-tier prize.

Potted Shrimp Crumpet. Picture: Cornerstone. Potted Shrimp Crumpet. Picture: Cornerstone.

Cornerstone in Hackney Wick was named Restaurant of the Year for London at last week's AA Awards.

At a ceremony in Mayfair hosted by the BBC's Kate Silverton, Cornerstone's owner and chef Tom Brown was presented with the prize which celebrates restaurants that offer "cuisine of a truly excellent standard."

"I'm so proud of our team," said Brown, "who work tirelessly to ensure we are constantly evolving and delivering a memorable experience to all our guests."

Cornerstone - which can be found on Prince Edward Road - was awarded three rosettes by the AA earlier this year, which is pretty good going when you consider that Brown only opened his restaurant 18 months ago.

The open-plan kitchen is a centrepiece of the restaurant. Picture: Cornerstone. The open-plan kitchen is a centrepiece of the restaurant. Picture: Cornerstone.

Named after Brown's favourite Arctic Monkeys track, Cornerstone "has been inspired by the spirit of sharing plates" with a fish menu that changes on a daily basis. Sample plates at Brown's debut venture include the Grey mullet tartare, egg yolk, seaweed, soy (£16); Handived scallops, coral butter, lime (£19); and Crab crumpet, rarebit, Worcestershire sauce (£16).

Such is the rapid emergence of Brown and Cornerstone that last week's win in the West End might not even be their most notable success yet.

The most recent National Restaurant's Top 100 Awards placed Cornerstone at number three, while it was the Observer Food Monthly Awards' Best Newcomer in 2018, and Brown was named Breakthrough Chef of the Year by the Food & Travel Reader Awards.

Brown is a regular on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch and the BBC's Saturday Kitchen, and his dish Poor Man's Goose was served as the main course at a banquet marking 70 years of the NHS in 2018.

Lamb shoulder Kiev, anchovy, peas and mint. Picture: Cornerstone. Lamb shoulder Kiev, anchovy, peas and mint. Picture: Cornerstone.

With a centrepiece open-plan kitchen and a marble-topped bar, the restaurant sources its produce from fishermen across the UK.

Cornerstone, 3 Prince Edward Road, E9 5LX. More details here.