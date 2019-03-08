Five of the best places to eat at Bike Shed London 2019

As Shoreditch-based venue The Bike Shed prepare to host their 10th anniversary show at Tobacco Dock, the event's caterers Feast It pick out five great places that will be feeding the motorhead masses.

The Bike Shed Motorcycle club in Shoreditch really know how to put on a show. If you've got gnarly bikes, tattoo parlours and barber shops in mind, you've hit the nail on the head.

Don't be fooled into thinking it's a motorcycle trade fair though. Whether you're a biker for real, a biker at heart, or just fancy tasting some of London's best and dirtiest street food, this is the event for you!

Cheeky Burger

Power couple Sebastien and Marta are London street food stalwarts whose burgers are on a different level. It was Marta's burger addiction, paired with Sebastien's classical French training (and his appearance on Masterchef The Professionals), that saw the birth of award-winning Cheeky Burger. Want something a little different? Look out for the 'Cheeky Elvis' burger, a divine concoction of hot sauce, bacon and peanut butter.

Melter Meatballs

When it comes to serving up mighty balls of meaty joy, there's nobody out there quite like Melter Meatballs! The toppings are out of this world - imagine truffle mayonnaise, blue cheese dip, chilli jam, crispy onions, parmesan and red slaw. These guys pride themselves on serving up the very best meatballs in London and once you've tasted them, we're sure you'll agree.

The Green Grill

Hey, bikers can be vegans too! The Green Grill serve the most unique and colourful vegan burgers on the London foodie scene. Top recommendation: the Red Devil Burger - a bamboo charcoal bun which encloses black turtle beans, red bell peppers and smoky barbecue sauce. Viva la veggie!

Jackalope's All American

Jackalope's All American is an authentic and utterly delicious American Mac n' Cheese street food company serving up a special homemade recipe macaroni with a host of mouthwatering BBQ toppings. You can't have a biker festival without a little taste of the States, can you?

Routes Coffee

Early mornings can be tough - you're going to need to put some oil in the tank to prep yourself for an action-packed day at Bike Shed. Routes Coffee have driven across the world in their beautiful 1989 Bedford Rascal and picked up all the tricks of the trade from coffee bean farmers, distributors, roasters and baristas along the way. You're in safe hands with these coffee aficionados!

Bike Shed London 2019 is at Tobacco Dock, E1W 2SF on between May 24 and 26. More information here. For more details on Feast It, click here.