Search

Advanced search

Pembury Tavern: Free beer for NHS workers to mark institution's 71st birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:20 19 June 2019

The offer is open to all NHS staff between July 1 and 5.

The offer is open to all NHS staff between July 1 and 5.

Archant

To celebrate the 71st birthday of the NHS on July 5, The Pembury Tavern is offering a free drink to any of its employees.

Pembury Tavern was taken over by Five Points Brewery in 2018. Picture: Sam Huddleston.Pembury Tavern was taken over by Five Points Brewery in 2018. Picture: Sam Huddleston.

Available to claim between July 1 and 5, NHS workers will just need to register here and then show their ID at the bar to claim their free pint: the pub's Five Points Brewing Co beer is on offer, as are wines and soft drinks.

The Pembury Tavern - which has been located on Hackney's five points junction since the 1860s - is offering these drinks free of charge as a way of thanking NHS staff for their heroic efforts and dedication.

Ed Mason, Managing Director of the Five Points Brewery, said: "I'm incredibly grateful to the NHS and the unbelievable work that they do on a daily basis; this is a small gesture to say thank you for a service that provides so much for the local community.

"The more we can do to support our brilliant NHS whilst encouraging people to come together, the better."

NHS workers will also be able to take advantage of 25 per cent off pizzas throughout the week.

Since being taken over by the Five Points Brewery last year, The Pembury Tavern has hosted fundraisers for local charities including Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest and Hackney Winter Night Shelter, as well as offering a taster of independent breweries from around the UK as part of their monthly 'tap takeovers'.

For more details, click here.

Most Read

Hackney Wick Woodland goes silent after rave-ban comes into force - but how long will it last?

Scores of party-goers turned up to a rave in Wick Woodland, the weekend before the council's PSPO came into force. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Three Hackney men jailed for running county lines drug dealing operation in Brighton

Andre Phanor, Christopher Saili and Joshua Samuels.

Grade I listed Stoke Newington church St Matthias is under threat of closure and needs to raise £30,000

A file image of St Matthias Church in Wordsworth Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: John Salmon/Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Gravel Pit Chapel: The radical congregation buried in Hackney’s secretive walled-off graveyard

Gravel Pit Chapel Burial Ground is overgrown and dominated by a tangle of nettles, brambles and other weeds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Alex Vanderpuye: £20,000 reward for information leading to South Hackney man’s killer

Alex Vanderpuye

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hackney Wick Woodland goes silent after rave-ban comes into force - but how long will it last?

Scores of party-goers turned up to a rave in Wick Woodland, the weekend before the council's PSPO came into force. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Three Hackney men jailed for running county lines drug dealing operation in Brighton

Andre Phanor, Christopher Saili and Joshua Samuels.

Grade I listed Stoke Newington church St Matthias is under threat of closure and needs to raise £30,000

A file image of St Matthias Church in Wordsworth Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: John Salmon/Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Gravel Pit Chapel: The radical congregation buried in Hackney’s secretive walled-off graveyard

Gravel Pit Chapel Burial Ground is overgrown and dominated by a tangle of nettles, brambles and other weeds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Alex Vanderpuye: £20,000 reward for information leading to South Hackney man’s killer

Alex Vanderpuye

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Cricket: Rain ruins Middlesex hopes of a win

Grounds staff try and keep the rain off the pitch (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Turley agrees to extend Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s confirm Embleton as interim head coach with Webb and McAnuff assisting him

Justin Edinburgh (left), Danny Webb (centre) and Ross Embleton celebrate Leyton Orient winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tottenham duo prepare for latest Copa America games

Davinson Sanchez (left) in action for Colombia (pic: Aaron Chown/PA).

Cricket: Middlesex destined for rain-hit draw

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists