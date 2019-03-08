Pembury Tavern: Free beer for NHS workers to mark institution's 71st birthday

The offer is open to all NHS staff between July 1 and 5. Archant

To celebrate the 71st birthday of the NHS on July 5, The Pembury Tavern is offering a free drink to any of its employees.

Pembury Tavern was taken over by Five Points Brewery in 2018. Picture: Sam Huddleston. Pembury Tavern was taken over by Five Points Brewery in 2018. Picture: Sam Huddleston.

Available to claim between July 1 and 5, NHS workers will just need to register here and then show their ID at the bar to claim their free pint: the pub's Five Points Brewing Co beer is on offer, as are wines and soft drinks.

The Pembury Tavern - which has been located on Hackney's five points junction since the 1860s - is offering these drinks free of charge as a way of thanking NHS staff for their heroic efforts and dedication.

Ed Mason, Managing Director of the Five Points Brewery, said: "I'm incredibly grateful to the NHS and the unbelievable work that they do on a daily basis; this is a small gesture to say thank you for a service that provides so much for the local community.

"The more we can do to support our brilliant NHS whilst encouraging people to come together, the better."

NHS workers will also be able to take advantage of 25 per cent off pizzas throughout the week.

Since being taken over by the Five Points Brewery last year, The Pembury Tavern has hosted fundraisers for local charities including Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest and Hackney Winter Night Shelter, as well as offering a taster of independent breweries from around the UK as part of their monthly 'tap takeovers'.

