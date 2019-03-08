Search

Advanced search

Gigi's: New restaurant and music venue for Hoxton Square

PUBLISHED: 12:04 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 18 June 2019

Set to open on June 20, Gigi's features hand-painted murals by Kate Philipson.

Set to open on June 20, Gigi's features hand-painted murals by Kate Philipson.

Archant

Italian food, cocktails and DJ sets in to the early hours are on the cards at Gigi's: the new Hoxton Square venue from Giovanna Hussain

Gigi's cocktails will help Gigi's cocktails will help "pave the way for dancing in to the wee hours."

A new bar, all-day restaurant and live music venue will open on Hoxton Square on Thursday June 20.

Gigi's Hoxton is based on the former site of Zigfrid von Underbelly, where the goal is to create a memorable venue that offers 'cutting edge design, contemporary food and kick-ass cocktails.'

The venture comes from Giovanna Hussain, who is also behind east London venues The Corner Shop, The Rocksteady and The Grapevine together with her husband, Taiyab.

Gigi's is to open daily from 12pm (or 10am at weekends) serving up dishes put together by Antonio Mollo, who taps in to his Italian heritage and passion for high-quality ingredients here.

Antonio Mollo will tap in to his Italian heritage and use high-quality ingredients for the food here.Antonio Mollo will tap in to his Italian heritage and use high-quality ingredients for the food here.

Featuring a laid-back brunch menu which 'plays on regional Italian dishes and classic Brit favourites', sample plates from the dinner menu include Pan-fried scallops with asparagus cream, purple cauliflower and lemon & thyme bread crumble (£8.50); and Beetroot carpaccio with rocket, green apple, goats cheese, walnuts and honey lemon dressing (£8).

If you're dropping in later for drinks, Gigi's will have Italian, French and New World wines, with Budvar on tap and a range of cocktails spanning lighter drinks to 'heady concoctions that pave the way for dancing and partying.' The venue stays open until 3am come weekends.

A centrepiece of Gigi's is the long-bar - topped with green Wasabi stone and lit with streaks of neon - and there's also bespoke murals with strong feminine themes, hand-painted by artist Kate Philipson, otherwise known as Leopards Lunch.

There will be DJ sets and live music - this is Hoxton, after all - and downstairs you'll find sister venue Hoxton Underbelly; a 200-capacity venue made for hosting live bands, comedy gigs, more DJs and club nights attracting names in pop, indie, rock and house.

Giovanna Hussain's new venue is on the former site of Zigfrid von Underbelly.Giovanna Hussain's new venue is on the former site of Zigfrid von Underbelly.

Gigi's Hoxton opens this Thursday at 11 Hoxton Square, N1 6NU. For more details, click here.

Most Read

Hackney Wick Woodland goes silent after rave-ban comes into force - but how long will it last?

Scores of party-goers turned up to a rave in Wick Woodland, the weekend before the council's PSPO came into force. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Three Hackney men jailed for running county lines drug dealing operation in Brighton

Andre Phanor, Christopher Saili and Joshua Samuels.

Alex Vanderpuye: £20,000 reward for information leading to South Hackney man’s killer

Alex Vanderpuye

Grade I listed Stoke Newington church St Matthias is under threat of closure and needs to raise £30,000

A file image of St Matthias Church in Wordsworth Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: John Salmon/Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

‘Amazing friend’ takes part in Ramadan fast to support Haggerston School lunch partner

Amoy Grant joined her friend Mohammad Kawsar in fasting during Ramadan.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hackney Wick Woodland goes silent after rave-ban comes into force - but how long will it last?

Scores of party-goers turned up to a rave in Wick Woodland, the weekend before the council's PSPO came into force. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Three Hackney men jailed for running county lines drug dealing operation in Brighton

Andre Phanor, Christopher Saili and Joshua Samuels.

Alex Vanderpuye: £20,000 reward for information leading to South Hackney man’s killer

Alex Vanderpuye

Grade I listed Stoke Newington church St Matthias is under threat of closure and needs to raise £30,000

A file image of St Matthias Church in Wordsworth Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: John Salmon/Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

‘Amazing friend’ takes part in Ramadan fast to support Haggerston School lunch partner

Amoy Grant joined her friend Mohammad Kawsar in fasting during Ramadan.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham Women continue plans for new season

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal during the 2018/19 season (pic: Wu's Photography).

Women’s World Cup round-up: Arsenal star Mead shines for England as Miedema makes Dutch history

England's Beth Mead during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at Stade Oceane, Le Harve. Picture: John Walton/PA

Chairman Travis suggests Orient will keep coaching team continuity

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Amazing friend’ takes part in Ramadan fast to support Haggerston School lunch partner

Amoy Grant joined her friend Mohammad Kawsar in fasting during Ramadan.

Gigi’s: New restaurant and music venue for Hoxton Square

Set to open on June 20, Gigi's features hand-painted murals by Kate Philipson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists