Review: Hot May Pot Pot's January detox menu

PUBLISHED: 13:29 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 January 2020

The detox menu at Hot May Pot Pot

The detox menu at Hot May Pot Pot

Hot May Pot Pot

Hot May Pot Pot is putting on a special three-course detox menu this month, and it includes China's take on fondue.

Morsels of raw fish and an array of mushrooms come delicately served on a tiered platter at the stylish Knightsbridge restaurant, and you cook each piece individually in veggie stock in your own boiling hot pot.

Using chopsticks, it takes us quite some time to navigate how long each piece should be dunked - ranging from about 10 seconds for the exquisite slivers of freshly-delivered that day king fish and sea bass, to over a minute for squid and prawn cakes.

Once removed from the pot you dunk into a home made soy sauce, that's free of any nasty additives, and then another spicy sauce to max out on flavour.

As part of the detox menu you also get a freshly squeezed juice, some invigorating salads, with celery and peanut, and soybean, and an intriguing dessert made of white fungus which apparently has a myriad of health benefits.

Freshly squeezed orange, grapefruit and apple juices at Hot May Pot Pot. Picture: Emma BartholomewFreshly squeezed orange, grapefruit and apple juices at Hot May Pot Pot. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

The feast only has 525 calories, but you'd never know as we left feeling full to capacity - and full of energy too, without any post-meal slump.

Priced at £60 per person, it's a lovely way to while away time as you catch up with pals, and my pals and I have decided it's our new answer to afternoon tea.

hotmay.co.uk.

A selection of salads at Hot May Pot Pot. Picture: Emma BartholomewA selection of salads at Hot May Pot Pot. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

