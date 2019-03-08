Search

Vive la France: St Germain teams up with London's French bistrots and bars to mark Bastille Day

PUBLISHED: 16:31 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 12 July 2019

The Petit Pois bistro in Hoxton Square is serving all St-Germain cocktails with oysters, steak tartare, foie gras or grilled asparagus, starting at £10. Picture: John Athimaritis

The Petit Pois bistro in Hoxton Square is serving all St-Germain cocktails with oysters, steak tartare, foie gras or grilled asparagus, starting at �10. Picture: John Athimaritis

JOHN ATHIMARITIS

Whether you're a French national or an out-and-out Francophile, Bastille Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate all things Gallic.

The Petit Pois bistro in Hoxton Square is serving all St-Germain cocktails with oysters, steak tartare, foie gras or grilled asparagus, starting at £10. Picture: John Athimaritis

Bistrots around the capital have teamed up with the elderflower liqueur brand St-Germain to lay on special French aperitif menus dishing up French spritzes, charcuterie, oysters, fromage - and Parisian vibes galore - until July 14, to mark France's national day.

The day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille 130 years ago on July 14 1789, which marked a a turning point in the French Revolution. The Bastille was a fortress in Paris, which was used as a state prison by the kings of France.

This week to mark the special occasion, the Petit Pois bistro in Hoxton Square is serving St-Germain cocktails with oysters for £10, or with steak tartare, foie gras or grilled asparagus for £15.

Drink options include a timeless St-Germain Spritz, French Negroni, Normandie Spritz with red grape juice and sparkling wine, or a Plum Blossom with vielle prune and lemon thyme soda.

St-Germain cocktails accompanied by charcuterie, crudités and toasted sourdough bread are on a special Bastille Day menu at Café Boheme. Picture: John Athimaritis

Meanwhile the Bethnal Green Road cocktail bar Coupette is inviting guests to channel France's world-renowned sophistication with its chic St-Germain cocktails with a Diamond Spritz with pear cider or a White Sbagliato with Poire Williams over sparkling wine.

You can enjoy your cocktail with an aged French Comté cheese and chutney board for £8.

Café Boheme on Old Compton Street is serving up the classic St-Germain Spritz or a Boheme Spritz with a grapefruit twist, accompanied by charcuterie, crudités and toasted sourdough bread for £11.

On Bastille Day bartender and cocktail connoisseur Thibault Mequignon from the Parisian bar Danico will be serving cocktails at Coupette. Picture: John Athimaritis

To fully immerse yourself in the Paris-in-Soho dream, don't miss the live French music sessions kicking off on the big day itself.

On Bastille Day Coupette is welcoming guest bartender and cocktail connoisseur Thibault Mequignon from the Parisian bar Danico, to bring his authentic French flair to the celebrations.

Other bars involved in the promo include The Blind Pig in Soho, the Experimental Cocktail Club in Gerrard Street, Chinatown, FARE in Old Street, Henrietta Hotel in Covent Gardent, Nightjar in City Road, Oriole in Farringdon, Sager + Wilde in Hackney Road and Satan's Whiskers in Cambridge Heath Road.

