Now Open: Mao Chow, Mare Street

A new Chinese restaurant has opened on Mare Street, and the menu is entirely vegan.

After plying their trade as a pop-up at Pamela, in Dalston, Mao Chow has set-up a permanent base close to London Fields with room for just 12 guests. The restaurant takes walk-ins only and has a cash-free policy.

Mao Chow has launched with six items on the menu, including a salted cucumber salad with black vinegar, sesame oil and crushed garlic, as well as Langya Potatoes.

The completely plant-based spread also features Oyster Mushroom Bao, Ginger-Scallion Jackfruit and Fennel Dumplings.

To drink, there's a choice of Malted Soy Milk, a sweet herbal tea and some Taiwanese apple cider, although the restaurant also has a BYOB policy.

Open from 6pm to 11pm, Tuesday to Saturday, this tiny bolthole also offers take away if you don't manage to grab one of the handful of seats available.

Mao Chow, 159a Mare Street, E8 3RH. More details: mao-chow.com