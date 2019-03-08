Search

Advanced search

Now Open: Mao Chow, Mare Street

PUBLISHED: 13:04 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 29 April 2019

Sample dishes from the entirely plant-based Mao Chow, on Mare Street. Picture: Mao Chow.

Sample dishes from the entirely plant-based Mao Chow, on Mare Street. Picture: Mao Chow.

Archant

A new Chinese restaurant has opened on Mare Street, and the menu is entirely vegan.

After plying their trade as a pop-up at Pamela, in Dalston, Mao Chow has set-up a permanent base close to London Fields with room for just 12 guests. The restaurant takes walk-ins only and has a cash-free policy.

Mao Chow has launched with six items on the menu, including a salted cucumber salad with black vinegar, sesame oil and crushed garlic, as well as Langya Potatoes.

The completely plant-based spread also features Oyster Mushroom Bao, Ginger-Scallion Jackfruit and Fennel Dumplings.

To drink, there's a choice of Malted Soy Milk, a sweet herbal tea and some Taiwanese apple cider, although the restaurant also has a BYOB policy.

Open from 6pm to 11pm, Tuesday to Saturday, this tiny bolthole also offers take away if you don't manage to grab one of the handful of seats available.

Mao Chow, 159a Mare Street, E8 3RH. More details: mao-chow.com

Most Read

Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after double stabbing in central Hackney

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney murder: Man dies after Frampton Park Road stabbing

A police cordon in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stoke Newington road closures: Tug of war goes on as hundreds of protesters take to Clissold Park

Clean Air for Schools March on 26.04.19. Children and parents from Grasmere and William Patten primary schools, march to Clissold Park. Pictured the rally in the park

Stoke Newington stabbing: Police arrest 11th suspect in connection to Steven Brown murder investigation, following Newington Green knife attack

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after double stabbing in central Hackney

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney murder: Man dies after Frampton Park Road stabbing

A police cordon in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stoke Newington road closures: Tug of war goes on as hundreds of protesters take to Clissold Park

Clean Air for Schools March on 26.04.19. Children and parents from Grasmere and William Patten primary schools, march to Clissold Park. Pictured the rally in the park

Stoke Newington stabbing: Police arrest 11th suspect in connection to Steven Brown murder investigation, following Newington Green knife attack

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham need to call upon spirit of 84 against Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur's young goalkeeper Tony Parks with the UEFA Cup trophy in 1984 at White Hart Lane after saving two penalties against Anderlecht in the final second leg (pic: PA Images).

Clapton appoint new managerial trio ahead of next season

Clapton play at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Now Open: Mao Chow, Mare Street

Sample dishes from the entirely plant-based Mao Chow, on Mare Street. Picture: Mao Chow.

Six things to do in Hackney and Islington during May 2019

The stage is set for the second annual All Points East Festival at Victoria Park. Picture: Tom Hancock.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists