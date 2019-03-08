Mother Kelly's takes fifth store to Stratford's East Village

Craft beer bar and shop Mother Kelly's is the latest addition to the little row of restaurants in Stratford's East Village square.

There are 20 different beers on tap at Mother Kelly's, as well as six wines and four cocktails. Picture: Emma Bartholomew There are 20 different beers on tap at Mother Kelly's, as well as six wines and four cocktails. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

It's the small chain's fifth location since it set up five years ago; following others in Well Street and Stoke Newington, Bethnal Green and Vauxhall.

It has taken over RedYellowBlue's premises in Victory Parade, whose ornate hand-painted wallpaper has been painted over in cheery sunflower hues, and reclaimed wood tables and bar stalls line up to fill the massive space.

There is a constantly rotating variety of 20 different beers on tap, along with six wines and four cocktails - from a rum punch to a pink grapefruit spritz - plus four massive fridges stock beers in cans and bottles from all over the globe.

Mother Kelly's has a selection of craft beers from all over the globe. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Mother Kelly's has a selection of craft beers from all over the globe. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Some of the pricier ones include New York brewery Evil Twin's beer aged in bourbon barrels at £12.75 which gives it a hint of whisky.

A simple menu offers a range of cheese boards (£10.50), veggie boards (£9.50) or meat boards (£12) and tasty sour-dough toasties (£6). I opted for one with serrano ham, cheddar and rocket with lashings of Taleggio cheese oozing out.

On a sunny day you can sit outside in the square, just a stone's throw from Westfield.

