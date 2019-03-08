Nando's Yard: Food, live music and special events at Shoreditch pop-up

Nando's brunch will be on offer at Nando's Yard. Picture: Kris Kirkham. Archant

Nando's have launched a pop-up in Shoreditch which is about way more than just chicken slathered in PERi-PERi sauce.

A vegan brunch: 'Avo Bit of That... On Toast' will also be available. Picture: Kris Kirkham. A vegan brunch: 'Avo Bit of That... On Toast' will also be available. Picture: Kris Kirkham.

Settling in at The Yard, on Worship Street, from this Thursday until August 18, Nando's Yard is a summertime chill-spot offering new menu items, live music events, supper-clubs, cooking masterclasses and PlayStation tournaments.

We'll start with the food. Nando's Yard will host the rarely-sighted Nando's Brunch, which will launch their new Fully Loaded Wings and a special vegan breakfast called 'Avo Bit of That… On Toast (crushed avocado, signature lemon & herb sauce on toast with mushroom, seeds, fiery beans and PERi-PERi Drizzle, if you were wondering).

The pop-up will also host the Taste Cadets x Big Rap Cookbook Supper Club - made for hip-hop fans - and the Mam Sham Supper Club, which pairs three courses of good food with live comedy acts.

What would happen if you mixed Nando's Perinaise in to a chocolate cake, d'you reckon? You'll be able to find out for yourself on August 3, as former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles hosts a show-stopping baking workshop.

Stefflon Don's 'Don Drip Wrap' will also make an appearance after its launch at Wireless Festival. Picture: Kris Kirkham. Stefflon Don's 'Don Drip Wrap' will also make an appearance after its launch at Wireless Festival. Picture: Kris Kirkham.

You'll also be able to build your own PERi-PERi feast from the Nando's Yard Stack It Up menu, which covers your burgers, your pittas, wraps and salads, as well as Stefflon Don's Don Drip Wrap; a product launched backstage at Wireless Festival earlier this summer.

Obviously there's plenty to get your teeth in to, but you could also visit Nando's Yard for the live entertainment alone.

The chicken specialists will be laying on a programme of live gigs and day parties featuring Jimothy, Jaykae, Kojo Funds, M Huncho and more sprinkled across the pop-up's three-week stay.

Events are ticketed, but Nando's Yard will also have communal space which is free for people to enjoy.

Nando's Yard, from August 1-18 at The Yard, 891/2 Worship St, EC2A 2BF. More details and tickets here.