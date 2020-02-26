National Whisky Festival comes to the Round Chapel

Scotland's finest whisky producers head south of the border for the festival's first London tastings at the Clapton venue

The best of Scotland is heading south of the border in April with a whisky festival at The Round Chapel.

The event will be the first London edition of The National Whisky Festival of Scotland, which has previously held popular tastings in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Fans of the 'water of life' can book in for one of three, three-hour sessions at the Clapton venue to enjoy tastings, food, craft stalls, and specially-curated live music.

Ticketholders are handed a branded Glencairn crystal nosing glass to use on the day and take home.

Dozens of exhibitors, many from exciting and innovative names in the industry, will be offering a dram of their range of whiskies and chatting about how they are made.

Organisers promise a fun, relaxed day for both seasoned palates and adventurous newcomers wanting to sample some of the world's finest whiskies.

Slàinte Mhath, as they say in Scotland.

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland is on April 25 at Round Chapel, Glenarm Road, Lower Clapton. Tickets £35 or £25 for under 25s all ticketholders must be over 18.

nationalwhiskyfestival.scot