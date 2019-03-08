Search

New opening: Serata Hall, Old Street

PUBLISHED: 12:05 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 02 April 2019

Serata Hall will feature cocktail trolleys, an in-house bakery and space for hot-desking. Picture: Albion & East.

Archant

Albion & East are about to launch their fourth venue: a versatile, all-day hub for work and play beside Old Street roundabout.

Serata Hall is brought to Old Street by the same team behind Mare Street's Martello Hall. Picture: Albion & East.Serata Hall is brought to Old Street by the same team behind Mare Street's Martello Hall. Picture: Albion & East.

Home of hot-desking, pizzas, an on-site bakery, cocktails, DJs and more; the multi-functional folks at Serata Hall would probably have a good crack at negotiating Brexit if we asked them nicely.

This brand new venue launches on Thursday (April 3), soon to open daily between 6.30am and 11.30pm to offer some respite from the frenetic pace of Old Street life.

Serata Hall is the sister site of Mare Street’s Martello Hall (as well as Brixton’s Canova Hall and Cattivo). In Tiny Tower Bakery, this venue has its own in-house counter for baked goods; whipping up pastries, cakes, bread and pizza dough every day. You’ll be able to swing by and pick out treats like pistachio croissants and blueberry lemon drizzle cake until 5pm.

Based just off the roundabout, Serata Hall wants to be a relaxed spot where you can pack up your laptop and work remotely, too. There are desks and “super fast Wi-Fi” to create an “ideal day-time spot for busy city workers.” Guests can get bottomless cups of coffee for £10 a day (or £25 per week / £50 per month).

If you’re coming out of office hours, Serata Hall have lunch and dinner sorted with a choice of pasta plates and pizzas cooked via the authentic coal oven. Sample dishes include Truffle tagliatelle (gorgonzola, walnuts, mushrooms, truffle oil, pink peppercorns, salsa di noci, thyme) and Slow beef rigatoni (12-hour beef ragu with parmesan and flat-leaf parsley). Plant-based options feature Fried vegan chicken, Beetroot gnocchi and Vegan Viking pizza.

Serata Hall will also have its own 120-litre gin still, and cocktail trolleys where you can either mix up your own drinks or ‘book a bartender’ to take care of things. Also at the bar are 12 different wines on tap – the biggest selection of tap wine outside the United States – as well as five draught beers from local brewers that will regularly rotate.

Serata Hall will open at 207 Old Street, EC1V 9NR from Thursday, April 3. For more details, click here.

