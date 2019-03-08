Get stuffed with Oslo's new menu

Inside Oslo's ground-floor restaurant. Picture: Oslo Hackney. Archant

Oslo Hackney's new head chef serves up a hearty menu of pub-grub favourites, catering to meat-lovers and vegans alike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meat-eaters and vegans are well looked after at Oslo, by Hackney Central station. Picture: Stephen N Roberts. Meat-eaters and vegans are well looked after at Oslo, by Hackney Central station. Picture: Stephen N Roberts.

I've been to Oslo a few times before, but never for dining, and I'll admit, usually at the end of the night. So it was great to discover that there are more reasons to go there, other than because it is still open.

For a casual midweek dinner, Oslo's restaurant and bar is relaxed and easy-going, as were the friendly and helpful staff. The venue's new head chef, Adrian Watters - who has worked on Beyonce's birthday bash and Harry and Meghan's royal wedding last year - has created a new menu that offers small plates for the peckish, as well as substantial meals for mains. And while carnivores are well catered for with baby-back ribs and a choice of two steaks, a good proportion of the menu is vegan or vegetarian.

For starters, my sister and I shared the vegan board and then we both had burgers to follow. She had the buttermilk chicken burger, while I opted for the vegan one. With an extensive list of beers, wines and spirits, we both chose the beer of the day - a crisp and lightly fruity IPA.

The sharing board was laden with artichokes and grilled vegetables and caper berries, and it was delicious. It came with a beetroot hummus and a caramelised onion jam, but not enough crostini to get through it all. My non-vegan sister even rated the vegan cheese on the board 'edible' when she generally rates all vegan cheeses as 'rank', so that's really something.

The burgers were simple, but tasty and filling. My burger - made from a sweet potato and chickpea patty, it was dense and well spiced, and not dry at all.

The highlight, however were the triple cooked chips that come as a side, which were chunky and crunchy and too hot to eat with any great pace.

By the time we finished our mains, we were full to the brim with good food and good beer, and the onset of a food coma was imminent - desserts were not an option. If they were, however, the gin and tonic jelly would have been my pick, but I guess I'll just have to come back to try it out.

Oslo, 1a Amhurst Road, E8 1LL. For more details, click here.