Petit Pois Bistro, Hoxton Square: Classic French fare cooked to perfection

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 05 January 2020

Dry-Aged Ribeye for two with truffle butter, girolles and jus (£52.00) at the Petit Pois Bistro in Hoxton Square. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Emma Bartholomew

If you're looking for classic French fare cooked to stunning perfection, look no further than Petit Pois Bistro.

A fixture in Hoxton Square for the past three years, it may have been overlooked by revellers passing through on their way to the basement cocktail bar downstairs, Happiness Forgets.

But once you've eaten at the intimate, modern bistro you'll find it hard to forget the rib eye, foie gras and steak tartare they serve up.

The chef sources fresh ingredients from small producers, and aside from the French classics, the menu changes regularly and is always dictated by what's in season.

Foie gras with brioche and raspberry preserve (£12.50) is richly decadent and a courgette entree was exquisite.

Dry-aged ribeye for two is outstanding, topped with truffle butter, girolles and jus (£52.00).

There are only two desserts, but it's worth sharing them both - a gloriously rich, "proper" mousse au chocolat, made with raw egg, and a crepes Suzette, both at £5.50.

Petit Pois suits both a romantic night out to a business lunch, and for a meal you'll look back on with longing it's money well spent.

petitpoisbistro.com.

