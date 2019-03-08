Yes We Kansas: London Fields Brewery joins forces with Prairie Fire for six month residency

Prairie Fire's brisket slider with onion ring and pulled pork slider. Picture: Prairie Fire. Archant

The freshly refurbished London Fields Brewery has invited Prairie Fire - the Kansas City BBQ joint - in to their kitchens to serve authentic fare as the colder months approach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The newlook London Fields Brewery taproom. Picture: London Fields Brewery. The newlook London Fields Brewery taproom. Picture: London Fields Brewery.

Okay, so we're in to the dying embers of BBQ season, but that's absolutely not going to stop the Prairie Fire team.

Devoted to Kansas City and its "slow-cooked, saucy excellence," the food outlet created by Michael Gratz in 2013 has moved in to London Fields Brewery for a six-month residency.

The upshot is that autumn / winter 2019 will go down as a time for all kinds of barbecued meat treats around these quarters.

Standard fare at Prairie Fire - which started out on London's street food market, before finding a permanent home at Mercato Metropolitano in 2016 - includes 14-hour applewood smoked pork in a bun; hickory smoked chicken wings; and 16-hour hickory smoked USDA brisket, which comes wrapped in a toasted bun and slathered with their Great Taste sauce.

London Fields Brewery's 3 Weiss Monkeys. Picture: London Fields Brewery. London Fields Brewery's 3 Weiss Monkeys. Picture: London Fields Brewery.

There are also brisket, pulled pork and sausage sharing platters, and all is not lost if you're veggie either: Prairie Fire promise "a range of delicious vegetarian options."

This is all exciting enough, and then you throw in the news that the space they'll be operating in has recently been refurbished, too.

The work has taken a year to complete, with London Fields Brewery's Talfryn Provis-Evans designing the new brewery from the ground up. He's chosen a custom built brew-kit, which means staff will be able to "make any style of beer from pale ales and IPAs to small batched seasonally-inspired sours," according to the press release.

The core line-up of beer including the Hackney Hopster pale ale; pils lager Broadway Boss and White IPA 3 Weiss Monkeys are star fixtures on the menu - which should go down delightfully in tandem with all those smoky flavours out of the kitchen.

The BBQ pop-up will run at London Fields Brewery for six months. Picture: Prairie Fire. The BBQ pop-up will run at London Fields Brewery for six months. Picture: Prairie Fire.

Prairie Fire is available now at London Fields Brewery, 365-366 Warburton Street, E8 3RR. For more details, click here.