Review: Rotunda's Sunday Beef Club offers an indulgent way to end the weekend

Rotunda's Sunday Beef Club. Rotunda

Rotunda in Kings Cross recently launched its Sunday Beef Club - a lavish four-course meal brimming with canapés, seafood, aged beef and fruit-filled desserts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roast sirloin of beef with unlimited duck fat-roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and plenty of gravy. Each diner includes half bottle of white or red wine. Roast sirloin of beef with unlimited duck fat-roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and plenty of gravy. Each diner includes half bottle of white or red wine.

Upon arrival my friend and I were offered our first choice of the evening - a Bloody Mary or champagne?

The Bloody Mary was a real kick to the taste buds - I think it cured a cold I felt coming on.

Our bartender added in garlic, rosemary, oregano and other spices. "It wakes you up, doesn't it?" he said. I loved it - but if you're not one for heat, I'd stick to the champagne.

We started our four-course dinner with canapés selected by the chef. Our aubergine toast, croquettes and scotch eggs were a lovely, light start to the meal - especially the scotch eggs which come with an amazing anchovy dressing.

The roast sirloin of beef is from Corneyside Farm, Rotunda�s own farm in Matfen, Northumberland. The roast sirloin of beef is from Corneyside Farm, Rotunda�s own farm in Matfen, Northumberland.

Next up, the seafood platter, and my friend told me she didn't know where to start.

There was H. Forman & Son smoked salmon, dressed Cornish crab, and Atlantic prawns with 'Bloody' Marie rose sauce and St John sourdough. It was divine and plentiful - every last, little bite.

You may also want to watch:

We were offered wine with our meal and moved on to course number three - the beef.

Rotunda proudly displays its aged cuts of meat in its modern and chic dining area. Rotunda proudly displays its aged cuts of meat in its modern and chic dining area.

There's a reason why it's called The Sunday Beef Club and the reason became very clear when our roast dinner arrived with all the trimmings.

Rotunda is proud of its beef which comes from its own farm in Northumberland. The meat is aged on site for about a month ensuring maximum tenderness and flavour. Our sharing plate with sirloin of beef was succulent with a smoky taste and an inviting aroma.

Finally, I picked the vegan banana split for dessert; I thought I probably should after all that meat I'd just devoured.

My friend had the poached meringue with grilled apricot. It was lovely - completely different in texture to the usual baked variety.

Sunday Beef Club. Sunday Beef Club.

Rotunda proved the perfect place for a lazy, indulgent Sunday full of food and drinks made to share - just remember to begin your Beef Club food journey on an empty stomach.

£65 with drinks (or £45 without) every Sunday; 90 York Way, N1 9AG

To find out more or to book a table visit: https://rotundabarandrestaurant.co.uk/product/beef-club/