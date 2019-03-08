Search

Advanced search

Review: Poptata – Loaded fries hold their own among Boxpark’s foodie favourites

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 15 March 2019

Poptata in Box Park Shoreditch.

Poptata in Box Park Shoreditch.

Archant

Chips might seem like an uninspired choice in the foodie heaven that is Shoreditch Boxpark but Poptata more that holds its own.

Forget salt and vinegar - these so-called street fries are pimped up with everything from avocado and halloumi to meatballs and pink garlic mayo.

Our top choice - confit sunset fries- was already sold out at 6pm on a Friday so evidently we weren’t the only ones who were salivating at the thought of cheesy fries, confit duck, caramelised onions and fried egg

Undeterred, I opted for the Tex pulled pork complete with smoky BBQ sauce, sour cream, spring onions and cheddar. Meanwhile my boyfriend chose the “chorifries”, topped with chorizo, goats cheese and paprika.

After just a short wait, we were happily digging in. The chunky spring onions and messy mix of sauces made my tex pulled pork a hit, while the spicy paprika and slabs of creamy goats cheese were balanced nicely by the chorizo.

So don’t underestimate the humble potato - and get in quick if you’re after the duck.

Most Read

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble.

Stoke Newington building collapse: New CCTV footage shows just how close man came to death

Police at the scene.

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

‘We’ve not closed down’: Stoke Newington Thai restaurant Yum Yum responds after website hacked

Hackers made it look like Yum Yum was now permanently closed.

Marian Court: Families still waiting to be moved from Homerton block as demolition looms

Rahana Begum outside her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble.

Stoke Newington building collapse: New CCTV footage shows just how close man came to death

Police at the scene.

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

‘We’ve not closed down’: Stoke Newington Thai restaurant Yum Yum responds after website hacked

Hackers made it look like Yum Yum was now permanently closed.

Marian Court: Families still waiting to be moved from Homerton block as demolition looms

Rahana Begum outside her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

WSL: Arsenal 4 Bristol City 0

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s expect Telford to try and frustrate in first leg

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates scoring against Wrexham with Jobi McAnuff and Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Copper Box to host indoor rowing championships

The National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships are taking place at the Copper Box Arena

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after victory over Rennes sees Gunners ease into Europa League quarter-finals: ‘We can be proud of our supporters and our players’

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists