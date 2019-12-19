Review: Tonkotsu, Shoreditch

Tonkotsu has opened a restaurant in Shoreditch. Archant

Forget fish and chips - ramen is warming, comforting fast food at its finest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So what better time for Tonkotsu to open their newest restaurant in Shoreditch's Anning Street.

Taking a leisurely detour before the main event, we picked a trio of starters to begin - kimchi, chicken kara-age and cucumber and mustard seed pickles.

All greatly impressed, but it was the sesame seed encrusted mayo which accompanied our kara-age which had us swooning.

As a sucker for yuzu - the deliciously sour lovechild of lemon and lime - I couldn't resist trying the whiskey, yuzu and sesame sour. Despite being served long, I made light work of it.

You may also want to watch:

Their house pale ale from Shimoda Session also hit the spot, according to my boyfriend.

For main I chose the Geri Kara ramen - a new addition to the menu - with roast pork belly, kikurage mushrooms, and a scotch bonnet chilli mash. Our waiter wisely advised that the mash was served on the side and I was thankful I acquiesced - this is blow your head off stuff. The deliciously creamy pork broth enriched with lardo and soy sauce base cut through the spiciness but I'll continue to order it on the side!

My boyfriend's choice - the Tokyo - was less well received. Drawn in by the appealing offer of pork belly and pork scratchings, the reality meant it was ultra salty, especially when teamed with a chicken broth and soy sauce base.

An ice cream sandwich might not seem like the most natural end to a Japanese meal. But when ice cream genies Happy Endings have created an Umeboshi milk float sando exclusively for Tonkotsu, why the hell not.

My sheer delight at the sprinkles that encased this out of this world combo of fresh milk ice cream and a thin layer of plum jelly didn't subside until the final bite. Refreshing, light and somehow both creamy and fruity.

This latest opening is the smart, laid-back cool that we've come to expect from the Tonkotsu, and is a great bet for date night or a catch up with friends.

But while you might come for the ramen, make sure you stay for the sweets.