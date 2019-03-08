Search

Review: Yard Sale Pizza does it again with Matty Matheson Brick Lane Bad Boy collab

PUBLISHED: 08:36 25 April 2019

The Brick Lane Bad Boy.

The Brick Lane Bad Boy.

Archant

Yard Sale Pizza has teamed up with a mega-star chef for its latest collaboration – and it’s one of their best yet.

Matty Matheson.Matty Matheson.

Canadian chef Matty Matheson, star of Vice's It's Suppertime series, New York Times bestselling author and cheeseburger aficionado, dropped in to Yard Sale to discuss a collaboration while spending some time in London.

While working on ideas, Matty declared his love for the East End's famous salt-beef bagels, and the rest, as they say, is history.

You may also want to watch:

The Brick Lane Bad Boy features pastrami smoked by Cobble Lane in Islington as well as mozzarella, pickled cabbage, dill pickles, hot mustard and honey mustard dressing.

And, much like a salt beef bagel, it works. The pickles and the sweet sauce blend perfectly with Yard Sale's signature double-fermented pizza base, while the cubed pastrami adds a welcome twist on the traditional meat toppings.

It's certainly up there with the Farang collaboration Thai Society, and, essentially, if you're a fan of the bagels, you'll love this.

But you'll need to be quick as it's only available until Tuesday.

Yard Sale has restaurants in Lower Clapton Road, Blackstock Road, as well as Leytonstone and Walthamstow. Click here for more information.

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Hackney Council to set up own letting agency to offer first living rent homes in Homerton

How the Bridge House development will look.

