Review: Yard Sale Pizza's new calzone menu at Hackney Road spot

PUBLISHED: 16:48 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 14 October 2019

Yard Sale's new calzones. Picture: Justin De Souza

Yard Sale's new calzones. Picture: Justin De Souza

I've always been a bit suspicious of calzones.

Yard Sale's new calzones. Picture: Justin De SouzaYard Sale's new calzones. Picture: Justin De Souza

But with Yard Sale serving up the folded-up fancies for the first time at its new two-floor restaurant in Hackney Road, I thought it was time to bite the bullet.

There's four to choose from, and I was drawn to the special - pork sausage, mozzarella, roasted shallots and chimichurri sauce.

And it might just have turned me into a calzone convert. Somehow it felt lighter than a regular pizza, and the tip-top ingredients were complemented by the fresh and tangy sauce.

Of course, all Yard Sale's regular pizzas are also on offer. My boyfriend chose the excellently titled 'New Porker' - Fresh Sicilian sausage, guindilla chillies, garlic, oregano & fresh basil - to share alongside the calzone. Naturally it didn't disappoint, although it seemed far less exciting now that it had competition.

The new Yard Sale in Hackney Road. Picture: Justin De SouzaThe new Yard Sale in Hackney Road. Picture: Justin De Souza

I was confused as to why regular metal cutlery had been swapped for frustrating eco wooden versions usually more associated with pop-ups - and it didn't seem in keeping with the funky (albeit laid back) basement booths.

We couldn't resist rounding off our meal with a Happy Ending 'Malty one'. Frankly there's no occasion when these supreme ice cream sandwiches aren't the right call.

Currently calzones are only available at lunchtimes, but I'm told there's plans to roll them out throughout the day. Make sure you catch them when you can.

Yard Sale also delivers to areas of Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets. Click here to find out more.

