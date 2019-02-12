Where to celebrate International Women’s Day 2019 in Hackney and Islington

Artwork from Laura Callaghan will feature as part of The Body Shop's Celebrate She pop-up this weekend. Picture: Laura Callaghan. Archant

Venues around Hackney and Islington are marking International Women’s Day in style this year. Starting with a whiskey masterclass and moving on to a special quiz, live music and free massages at the weekend – here are five ways to make the most of your #IWD2019.

Eva-Lina headlines an all-female line-up of musicians at Moth Club on IWD. Picture: Eva-Lina. Eva-Lina headlines an all-female line-up of musicians at Moth Club on IWD. Picture: Eva-Lina.

Iron Stag

Descend below the streets of Hoxton Square on March 7 for a special whiskey masterclass hosted by a titan of the industry. Louise McGuane – founder of JJ Cory – will be at Iron Stag to discuss her different brands (The Gael and The Flintlock) and her illustrious career in the drinks industry which has taken her to New York, London, Paris and Singapore. The Iron Stag will be preparing arrival cocktails using Louise’s whiskey.

When: March 7

Where: Iron Stag, 45-47 Hoxton Square, N1 6PD

Tickets: Entry is free, but bookings must be made in advance.

Drink, Shop & Do

DSD are putting on an epic quiz night to celebrate brilliant women and their legacies. They’ve partnered up with Wondering Womb to test your trivial knowledge of your Frida Kahlos and Ruth Ginsburgs, Margaret Atwoods and Germaine Greers, with some rounds involving arts & crafts and a belting playlist of tunes from “your favourite queens of music.” The fun continues until 2am with the Glitterati After Party and proceeds from the quiz will go to pregnant women’s support groups in Kenya.

When: March 8, from 7pm

Where: Drink, Shop & Do, 9 Caledonian Road, N1 9DX

Tickets: £12.50, can be bought here.

Celebrate She

The Body Shop are laying on free makeovers, express facials, massages and hair-brading at their Celebrate She pop-up this weekend. Along with artwork from Laura Callaghan (pictured above), the brand is turning The Truman Brewery into a positive forum of female empowerment. The likes of Fearne Cotton, Megan Crabbe and Pixie Geldof will join a longer list of well-known speakers in a series of #empowHER workshops focusing on topics like body confidence, everyday activism and, most importantly, looking after yourself.

When: March 9-10

Where: The Truman Brewery, E1 6QR

Tickets: Entry is free, excluding the talks. More details here.

Laki Kane

You: ‘How can I combine International Women’s Day with cocktails? Us: By heading to Laki Kane on Upper Street, of course! Make for the bar on Friday and order The Jasmine – an elegant blend of Spiced Dry Rum, elderflower, electric bitters, honey, lemon and egg white topped with Dry Dragon Kombucha – as a portion of proceeds will go to the Solace Women’s Aid charity.

When: March 8

Where: Laki Kane, 144 Upper Street, N1 1QY

Tickets: Free entry, more details here.

Moth Club

Moth Club is hosting a night of live music as Swedish pop artist Eva-Lina takes the stage to launch her debut single. Influenced by Jessie J, Gwen Stefani and P!nk, Eva-Lina’s first track is called Like A Girl and is all about celebrating the power of women. She’ll be joined by an all-female line-up also including Natalie Shay, Beth Duck, Chinchilla, Dwara, July Jones and Nono.

When: March 8, from 7pm

Where: Moth Club, Valette Street, E9 6NU

Tickets: Free entry. More details here.