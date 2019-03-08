Search

Tortilla launches a new beef burrito filling with craft beer brewer Brooklyn Brewery

PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 08 May 2019

US craft beer brewer Brooklyn Brewery has teamed up with the Mexican chain Tortilla to make a tasty beef sauce.

The Brooklyn Barbacoa burrito is made with tender brisket that has been slow-cooked in Brooklyn lager and spices.

You may also want to watch:

Tortilla is already one of my favourite fast-food experiences and somewhere I regularly frequent - mainly for the guacamole. With my kids in tow, we headed to the Dalston branch to check out the new flavour.

For those that aren't familiar, at Tortilla you can customise your burrito with spicy or coriander rice, black or pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, spicy sauce, sour cream and cheese and a twist of lime.

I'm on the verge of becoming vegetarian, although I haven't yet made the leap - and tend to opt for the veggie grilled pepper filling. But I found the texture of the slow-cooked meat, akin to pulled pork, to be a tasty accompaniment to my large burrito.

The Brooklyn Barbacoa Burrito comes with a Brooklyn beer as a special offer this month for £10.

