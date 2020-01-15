Search

Advanced search

Stokey's Wander restaurant fights fire with a fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 11:13 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 15 January 2020

The Adelaide Hills Wine Region. Picture: Supplied.

The Adelaide Hills Wine Region. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Stoke Newington restaurant Wander is putting on a menu of Australian favourites to raise funds for the bushfire relief campaign.

Food at Wander, Stoke Newington. Picture: Supplied.Food at Wander, Stoke Newington. Picture: Supplied.

Chef and owner Alexis Noble returned to her homeland over Christmas to see the devestation first-hand.

Her trip included a visit to the Vinteloper vineyard in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia; a small wine business which Noble stocks in her restaurant 10,000 miles away at 214 Stoke Newington High Street.

"Watching the fire sweep through the hills that I had been in less than 24 hours earlier has been heartbreaking and frustrating," she writes on her fundraising page.

"We want to do whatever we can to support the region, so this Australia Day at Wander we are using the occasion to raise money for the Adelaide Hills Wine Region Fire Appeal."

Wander restaurant in Stoke Newington. Picture: Michael Wickham.Wander restaurant in Stoke Newington. Picture: Michael Wickham.

There are quite a few different ways in which Wander are raising funds.

To start, Noble and her team are planning a special Australia Day menu that'll be around from January 22 to 26. The £35 banquet will feature Aussie classics including chicken parmy; meat pie; salt and pepper squid; and pavlova.

Guests will also have the choice of a four-pour wine flight showcasing different wines from Adelaide Hills priced at an extra £30. One hundred per cent of the wine flight proceeds will go towards their crowdfunder campaign. As Noble points out, "from London, the best way we can support the region is by drinking their wine."

Wander have also set-up a raffle with prizes from the likes of Hawksmoor, Dandy Restaurant and Bunch Wine Bar. For every £10 donated, you'll get a raffle ticket, which puts you in the running to win a £100 voucher at Peckham Rye's Levan restaurant, specially designed plates from La La Land or a meal and wine for two at Wander itself.

Finally, for every glass or bottle of wine sold from Adelaide Hills producers throughout January, Noble will donate £1 and £5 respectively in to the fundraising kitty. With wine from the likes of Yetti And the Koknut, Gentle Folk, Jauma and From Sunday, you've got a range of Australian options to choose between.

"The region will rebuild," Noble explains, "but it will take time, energy and resources. We hope that over the next month we can raise money and awareness that helps to make that process a little easier."

For more details, click here.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Ridley Road Market to trial Sunday trading

Ridley Road market:Picture Ken Mears

An Ethiopian Christmas in Hackney

Ethiopian Christmas is celebrated by many people of African heritage including Rastafarians and Eritreans. Picture: Holly Chant

Former Hackney mayoress Vicky Masters – who refused to curtsy to Princess Margaret – dies aged 89

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, who has died aged 89.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Ridley Road Market to trial Sunday trading

Ridley Road market:Picture Ken Mears

An Ethiopian Christmas in Hackney

Ethiopian Christmas is celebrated by many people of African heritage including Rastafarians and Eritreans. Picture: Holly Chant

Former Hackney mayoress Vicky Masters – who refused to curtsy to Princess Margaret – dies aged 89

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, who has died aged 89.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat to rivals Streatham

Harry O'Brien was man of the match for the Lions in their narrow defeat to Streatham (Photo: Tori Rigby)

Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Spurs complete the signing of Portuguese youngster Fernandes from Benfica

Gedson Fernandes of Benfica

Mourinho praise for Tottenham’s Argentinian pair

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Stokey’s Wander restaurant fights fire with a fundraiser

The Adelaide Hills Wine Region. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists