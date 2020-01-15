Stokey's Wander restaurant fights fire with a fundraiser

Stoke Newington restaurant Wander is putting on a menu of Australian favourites to raise funds for the bushfire relief campaign.

Chef and owner Alexis Noble returned to her homeland over Christmas to see the devestation first-hand.

Her trip included a visit to the Vinteloper vineyard in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia; a small wine business which Noble stocks in her restaurant 10,000 miles away at 214 Stoke Newington High Street.

"Watching the fire sweep through the hills that I had been in less than 24 hours earlier has been heartbreaking and frustrating," she writes on her fundraising page.

"We want to do whatever we can to support the region, so this Australia Day at Wander we are using the occasion to raise money for the Adelaide Hills Wine Region Fire Appeal."

There are quite a few different ways in which Wander are raising funds.

To start, Noble and her team are planning a special Australia Day menu that'll be around from January 22 to 26. The £35 banquet will feature Aussie classics including chicken parmy; meat pie; salt and pepper squid; and pavlova.

Guests will also have the choice of a four-pour wine flight showcasing different wines from Adelaide Hills priced at an extra £30. One hundred per cent of the wine flight proceeds will go towards their crowdfunder campaign. As Noble points out, "from London, the best way we can support the region is by drinking their wine."

Wander have also set-up a raffle with prizes from the likes of Hawksmoor, Dandy Restaurant and Bunch Wine Bar. For every £10 donated, you'll get a raffle ticket, which puts you in the running to win a £100 voucher at Peckham Rye's Levan restaurant, specially designed plates from La La Land or a meal and wine for two at Wander itself.

Finally, for every glass or bottle of wine sold from Adelaide Hills producers throughout January, Noble will donate £1 and £5 respectively in to the fundraising kitty. With wine from the likes of Yetti And the Koknut, Gentle Folk, Jauma and From Sunday, you've got a range of Australian options to choose between.

"The region will rebuild," Noble explains, "but it will take time, energy and resources. We hope that over the next month we can raise money and awareness that helps to make that process a little easier."

For more details, click here.