Filmmakers' quest for Hackney men who've lived with mental health problems and have no acting experience

Lara Manwaring is casting director for a new BBC film based in Hackney. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Casting director Lara Manwaring has begun her search for an actor to take the lead role in a BBC feature film set in Hackney. She wants to hear from males aged 18-35 who have experienced mental health issues, even if they've never set foot in front of a camera before.

Nicolas Cage in Mandy; another of the films which Manwaring helped cast actors for. Picture: Supplied Nicolas Cage in Mandy; another of the films which Manwaring helped cast actors for. Picture: Supplied

Lara Manwaring is always on the look out for exciting new acting talent. "We cast most of the original Top Boy series by visiting schools in east London," she says, "and recently cast a BBC feature film, Lynn and Lucy, where the lead role was played by a woman who had never acted before in her life."

Manwaring is once again in pursuit of an actor to take the starring role in a BBC film where no prior experience is necessary. If you are a Hackney-based male, aged 18 to 35, who has grappled with mental health issues and has a passion for rap music: this could be you.

The film in question comes courtesy of a BAFTA-nominated writer/director, with a BAFTA-winning producer also part of the team. Manwaring, who is leading the search for talent in her role as casting director, wants to keep their identities private, but she confirms that planning for the movie has been ongoing for a while now.

"The director has been researching for at least two or three years [in collaboration] with different NHS trusts," she explains.

Manwaring also played a part in casting actors for the original series of Top Boy. Picture: Supplied. Manwaring also played a part in casting actors for the original series of Top Boy. Picture: Supplied.

"He's got his own experience of mental health issues that he dealt with a while ago. He's been speaking with people who had different problems, and meeting with the East London Foundation Trust - who have been really helpful. He's been writing the script, and the BBC are now developing it."

Manwaring herself has worked in casting for a decade, spending eight of those years with Des Hamilton Casting before establishing her own company in 2017. Credits accrued during this time involve Channel 4's original Top Boy series, the recent Nicolas Cage film Mandy, and yet another BAFTA-award winning piece in the shape of 2016 film, Ellen.

But why is she overlooking professional talent in favour of someone new to the craft?

"It's because you want a certain authenticity," she explains, "you want to cast a sense of realness.

"The director is keen - and we may or may not find someone - who has got their own lived experiences, because they will be that much more able to inhabit this character and be able to have an understanding of the journey the lead is going through."

There's scope for the actor to add elements of their own personality in to the storyline, too. "They can also feed some of their experiences in to the story - the director isn't completely tied to the script word-for-word, he's open to slightly changing it and working it around the person picked in the role.

"We often do non-actor searches, as there might not be a big pool of actors [suitable for a certain role]. Sometimes, you're looking for a rawness, and often professional actors can be a bit more polished."

The movie will be set in Hackney, with scenes to be shot on Ridley Road and throughout the wider Dalston area especially. Manwaring particularly wants to encourage auditions from men who have experienced psychosis in some capacity, with the plot centred on a man who makes rap music, ends up committed to a psychiatric hospital, and his journey towards recovery.

Manwaring will be searching for "someone who's got the ability to really be themselves.

"You're not looking for an actor, just someone where [watching them] feels completely natural and real." The casting director says it takes a great measure of courage and belief "to let go of everything and be real with a camera pointing at you."

Perhaps wary that she's seeking acting novices, Manwaring explains that the audition process will be as casual and relaxed as she can possibly make it. First up, those interested are asked to either email or WhatsApp her, "with a basic photo of themselves, their name, age, where they are based and some info about their mental health experiences."

If Manwaring thinks a person could be a good fit for the role, the next step would involve an informal meeting somewhere local.

"We know that people applying won't have any experience, and we wanna be mindful of that. Someone would just come in with myself and have a very informal chat in front of the camera, just to send it to the director to see if he thinks this person could be right.

"If the person felt comfortable, we might do a very informal improvisation, loosely based on something in their lives. It's nothing they need to prepare [for] or something to take them out of their comfort zone."

The role, which will be "well paid" and comes with "support throughout and after the film" according to the job spec poster, is open to anyone with a working-class background and people from all ethnicities. So what if you tick all the boxes, but nerves are holding you back?

"I don't think there's anything to be nervous about! It won't be an X-Factor style panel at any stage," concludes Manwaring.

"I would urge anyone to get in touch, it's going to be very relaxed and you never know, they could go on to land the lead role."

For more details, email assistant@laramanwaring.com with a basic photo of yourself, your name, age, where you are based and some details about your mental health experiences.