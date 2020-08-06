Search

Hoxton illustrator wins children’s book prize

PUBLISHED: 10:44 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 06 August 2020

Dapo Adeola

A Hoxton-based illustrator has won a prestigious children’s book award with an empowering tale that challenges gender norms.

Illustrator Dapo Adeola and author Nathan Byron were named Overall Winners of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2020 for their debut picture book Look Up!.

The “utterly joyful” picture book tells the story of a science-loving Black girl called Rocket and her dreams of becoming an astronaut.

Dapo told the Gazette: “Look Up! was visually inspired by one of my nieces. I tried to capture her curiosity and zest for knowledge in Rocket’s mannerisms as well as her innocently self-assured attitude to problem solving, traits that should be celebrated in both boys and girls.”

The illustrator uses images and designs characters to challenge gender norms in fun and upbeat ways.

Author and actor Nathan’s previous work includes writing for the critically acclaimed Cbeebies’ animation Rastamouse and BAFTA winning children’s show Swashbuckle.

For more information and to purchase Look Up! click here.

