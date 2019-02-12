Search

Advanced search

Album review: David Gray – Gold in a Brass Age

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 March 2019

Gold in a Brass Age is David Gray's first album in five years.

Gold in a Brass Age is David Gray's first album in five years.

Archant

North London songsmith heads for new ground on his eleventh studio album

Gray’s first album of new material in four years apparently finds him in renewed creative form, perhaps spurred on for a fresh start by leaving behind his old Church Studios in Crouch End, sold to legendary producer Paul Epworth in 2013.

For Gold in a Brass Age he’s taken a more intuitive approach to songwriting, exploring electronic textures and sound palettes, developing arrangements by cut-and-paste rather than traditional methods, or using the cadence of a phrase as the basis for a rhythm. He’s also switched narrative lyricism for esoteric couplets inspired by fragility, loss and regeneration.

Lead single The Sapling is a strong start. Gray alludes to an episode of self-realisation and progression as an uplifting arrangement of skipping percussion, soft and woozy brass and gospel backing unfurls around him, sweeping the song into the clouds.

The only problem is it hangs together as a memorable song far better than the following 10. Gray’s experimentation has elicited a relaxed, sun-dappled Mediterranean vibe throughout, but that’s about as far as it goes and too many tracks are left feeling unfinished.

The hundreds of nuances, little flourishes of guitar, electronica, samples, even treated vocals, are left wanting of bolder structures.

Hall Of Mirrors is hung on a cute motif played on what sounds like Spanish guitar, but when he sings “dance like no-one sees” on A Tight Ship, amid smatterings of soft ‘90s piano, splashy drum loop and warm bleeps, it sounds ready-made for Rob Brydon to start hamming it up in his latest cruise ship ad.

The mellifluous Furthering floats around in its own musical backwater for four-and-a-half minutes, slowly consuming itself with a shrug, and Ridiculous Heart doesn’t fare much better.

Executed with more conviction and perhaps a more restricted sonic palette, this could have been a very different record. As it is, Gold in a Brass Age will be too anodyne for many to notice.

David Gray plays the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, March 17.

Rating: 2/5 stars

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at Shuttleworth homeless hostel in Well Street

The Shuttleworth Hostel in Hackney.

Kennaway Estate residents temporarily evacuated after unexploded Second World War bomb discovered

The police corden at the Kennaway Estate after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found. Picture: Nick Higham

Disbelief as Shoreditch community veg patch is ripped up by council – because gardener behind it is ‘trespassing’

Before: The community garden. Picture: Lou Downe

Tribunal adjudicator rules Mare Street left turn ban sign - which has made over £1m for Hackney Council - is ‘inadequate’

A car turning left into Richmond Road from Mare Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘They’re your figures Feryal’: Stoke Newington traders blast Hackney Council over ‘eco’ road closure plan

Traffic backed up along Stoke Newington Church Street

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at Shuttleworth homeless hostel in Well Street

The Shuttleworth Hostel in Hackney.

Kennaway Estate residents temporarily evacuated after unexploded Second World War bomb discovered

The police corden at the Kennaway Estate after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found. Picture: Nick Higham

Disbelief as Shoreditch community veg patch is ripped up by council – because gardener behind it is ‘trespassing’

Before: The community garden. Picture: Lou Downe

Tribunal adjudicator rules Mare Street left turn ban sign - which has made over £1m for Hackney Council - is ‘inadequate’

A car turning left into Richmond Road from Mare Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘They’re your figures Feryal’: Stoke Newington traders blast Hackney Council over ‘eco’ road closure plan

Traffic backed up along Stoke Newington Church Street

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Orient look to end barren winless run on TV

Chris Dagnall is congratulated by Lloyd James and Bradley Pritchard after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Peterborough United in a 3-2 win in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy live on Sky Sports back on September 2 2014 (pic: Lawrence Lustig).

Spurs skipper Hugo deserves chance to regain consistency

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Hugo Lloris after Champions League success (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Tribunal adjudicator rules Mare Street left turn ban sign - which has made over £1m for Hackney Council - is ‘inadequate’

A car turning left into Richmond Road from Mare Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Simpson talks up ‘unselfish work’ of O’s hitman

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Disbelief as Shoreditch community veg patch is ripped up by council – because gardener behind it is ‘trespassing’

Before: The community garden. Picture: Lou Downe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists