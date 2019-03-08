Search

Advanced search

Album review: Kaiser Chiefs - Duck

PUBLISHED: 13:46 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 17 July 2019

Oh my God, I can't believe it: Kaiser Chiefs are back with their seventh album.

Oh my God, I can't believe it: Kaiser Chiefs are back with their seventh album.

Archant

Ricky Wilson and his wholesome collective of jolly moshpit makers are back for a seventh LP

Few people probably spend much time thinking of the Kaiser Chiefs these days. And if they ever do, they're almost certainly not thinking of them as a great album band. But these millennial indie popsters, known for the crowd pleasers I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Oh My God have somehow kept their major label backing despite not having any single bothering the UK chart since 2014 (Coming Home, from their fifth LP Education, Education, Education & War).

Now on album number seven, Ricky Wilson and chums have apparently sought the sanctuary of simplistic, festival-friendly singalongs that last bore fruit a decade ago.

And so the fist-pumping, tub-thumping opener People Know How To Love One Another is dressed with bright brass and tooled-up for summer deployment - simple enough for any festival's sunburnt perma-drunks to sing along to before the final chorus.

Barring the dusky, ill-advised '80s yacht rock ballad Target Market, the disposable pop on Duck is consistently urgent, bouncing around like a beer bottle on a moshpit floor - and maintaining such momentum across songs with their own identity is no mean feat.

Wait is built on a classic, sunny soul guitar motif with layers of trumpet, Motown tambourine and drum rolls that could have had Mark Ronson's fingerprints all over it, while lead single Record Collection rides on a taut, buzzy bassline strut and fat strafes of synths.

It's a lot of fun, but also serves to show up other tunes like The Only Ones as poorer relations, blessed with neither memorable riff nor catchy singalong fluff.

Lucky Shirt's skew-whiff synth, languorous soft guitar and the preposterous conviction of Wilson ("I'm not cashin' my chips 'til they're all gone / Kissing her on the lips 'fore the end of the next song") makes for a briefly diverting nugget, as does his lyrical patter in Electric Heart.

Overall, this is a hit-and-miss fistful of guitar pop that's fun for a little while, at least.

Rating: 2/5 stars

Most Read

Graham Road stabbing: Man, 27, knifed in the chest

The man was stabbed in Graham Road. Picture: Met Police

Woman dies after being hit by recovery vehicle in Mare Street

The scene in Mare Street after a woman was hit by a recovery vehicle. Picture: Matt Smith

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Hackney Council in Hoxton shop raid

Sniffer dog Pippa with the illegal tobacco find. Picture: Hackney Council

Old Street bar licensees banned from their own venue after host of violent incidents

General view of Mother Bar at 333 Old Street in Hackney.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Graham Road stabbing: Man, 27, knifed in the chest

The man was stabbed in Graham Road. Picture: Met Police

Woman dies after being hit by recovery vehicle in Mare Street

The scene in Mare Street after a woman was hit by a recovery vehicle. Picture: Matt Smith

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Hackney Council in Hoxton shop raid

Sniffer dog Pippa with the illegal tobacco find. Picture: Hackney Council

Old Street bar licensees banned from their own venue after host of violent incidents

General view of Mother Bar at 333 Old Street in Hackney.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Emery insists Arsenal will sign new players

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Album review: Kaiser Chiefs – Duck

Oh my God, I can't believe it: Kaiser Chiefs are back with their seventh album.

Ridley Road Shopping Village: Revised plans submitted by owners

Ridley Road Shopping Village in Dalston. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Drink it in! Club Soda’s booze-free festival is back

Club Soda Drinking Festival. Picture: Voist LTD.

Toby caps fine display with five-wicket haul in crushing win

Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the County Championship Division Two (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists