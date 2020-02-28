Bombay Bicycle Club, Loyle Carner and Lianne La Havas added to All Points East line-up

Bombay Bicycle Club. Picture: All Points East All Points East

Bombay Bicycle Club have been announced as the opening night headliners for All Points East, joining Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, The Kooks and The Wombats on a huge bill for the 10-day event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loyle Carner. Picture: All Points East Loyle Carner. Picture: All Points East

The Mercury Prize nominees and Ivor Novello winners will play on Friday, May 22, on a bill that also includes Loyle Carner, Lianne La Havas, Everything Everything, Nadine Shah, Nick Hakim, Nilüfer Yanya, The Orielles, Gengahr and Liz Lawrence.

Bombay Bicycle Club recently returned for the first time in four years with comeback track Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You), and then with new LP Everything Else Has Gone Wrong - described by The Independent as "an album that upholds Bombay Bicycle Club's position as one of indie music's most inventive bands".

Last year the band's seminal album I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose turned 10 years old, and they have five albums to their name, including So Long, See You Tomorrow, which topped the charts in 2014.

Also featuring is Brit Award nominee Loyle Carner, one of the hottest hip hop artists the UK has to offer. The South London MC entered the scene with EP A Little Late in 2014, following this up with his Mercury Prize nominated debut album, Yesterday's Gone, in 2017.

British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas has just returned with her first new music since 2016. The song Bittersweet is a gorgeous, soulful track influenced by the 1970s Brazilian sounds of Milton Nascimento as well as the girl group harmonies and empowerment of Destiny's Child. All Points East will be one of the first times to catch her new music live.

You may also want to watch:

Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello nominees Everything Everything explore a range of genres, including afrobeat and R'n'B melancholia, as well as an extensive use of synth, guitars and a falsetto voice leading the way. Their latest release, Live with The No​.​6 Orchestra, was a collaboration with arranger and composer Joe Duddell.

Nadine Shah captured the hearts of the nation via her Mercury Prize nominated 2017 album Holiday Destination, also winning several accolades including the AIM Awards Independent Album of the Year.

Born in Washington DC, singer-songwriter and producer Nick Hakim released a debut album in 2017, Green Twins, described by Pitchfork as "soft-spoken love songs that erupt into psychedelic hymnals".

Mercurial British singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya rode a series of soulful guitar-based indie pop EPs and singles like Small Crimes and Baby Luv to widespread acclaim in advance of her 2019 full-length debut, Miss Universe. Her eclectic style can partly be attributed to the music of her parents, who have Turkish, Irish and Bajan heritage.

Progressive pop trio The Orielles are already on their second record, earning plaudits for their inventive style of cosmic psychedelia, while indie rockers Gengahr released their latest album, Sanctuary, in January, described by the magazine Dork as "boldly more expansive and electrifyingly curious".

Liz Lawrence has toured with Bombay Bicycle Club and performed alongside them as a backing vocalist and musician. Her self-produced LP Pity Party was released last year.

Everything Everything. Picture: Andrew Whitton Everything Everything. Picture: Andrew Whitton

Tickets for All Points East (May 22-31) go on sale on Tuesday, March 3 at www.allpointseastfestival.com/tickets