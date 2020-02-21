Search

Advanced search

Catch the 'weird noise rock' of Hackney's Cagework

PUBLISHED: 15:50 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 21 February 2020

Cagework: Picture: Dave Hickman

Cagework: Picture: Dave Hickman

Dave Hickman

Three-piece rock band, Cagework, are making waves in the live-music venues of Hackney, and now there are rumours of a second album on the horizon.

In January, they played a near-maximum capacity gig at the Victoria in Dalston and with their first album already under their belts and rumours of an upcoming European tour, the sky appears to be the limit for the trio.

For those who haven't heard Cagework yet, they describe their sound as "weird noise rock", but you will have to hear for yourself what that means.

The band started as a side-project for front man Sam Bedford, 26, but after moving to London he received a message from now-drummer James Luxton, 23, saying: "Do you want to make some music together?"

After this the band just "kind of happened".

Since then they have been playing regularly in the borough, featuring at popular live-music haunts such as the Victoria and the Shacklewell Arms, Hackney Downs, building an increasingly impressive following in the process.

Sam said: "There are definitely more people coming out. [At the Victoria in January] that was when we noticed more people coming to gigs. We get a lot more offers for shows now too."

You may also want to watch:

But despite recent success, Cagework say there is a lot of pressure on bands in the UK.

"The market is over-saturated at the moment," said bassist Russel Marshall, 33. "I'm constantly shocked by the number of bands that I think are famous that still have day jobs. Its sickening."

"A lot of bands that are really good get completely swept under the rug because they don't fit in with how certain music media wants to portray stuff," said Bedford.

But rather than letting the pressure get to them, the trio say they've agreed to stop looking at what's going on around them, and just focus on making their own music.

"I've been so much happier not knowing what's been happening," said Russel.

With a clear resurgence in the success of live music bands in Hackney its an exciting time to get out and support local up and coming artists.

"Yeah guitar music is cool again," said Russel.

You can see Cagework on April 2 at the Shacklewell Arms, E8.

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Steve Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T cleared of Old Street killing but two others convicted

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Steve Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T cleared of Old Street killing but two others convicted

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Mourinho: Top-four finish would be greatest achievement

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Arsenal’s Leno: ’We want to go all the way in the Europa League’

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Picture: John Walton/PA

Lloris: Spurs must get something at Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Arsenal’s Mustafi gaining momentum

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi appears frustrated during a Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Bukayo Saka’s potential and best position

Everton's Tom Davies (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA
Drive 24