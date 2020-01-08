Search

Advanced search

Album review: David Keenan - A Beginner's Guide To Bravery

PUBLISHED: 14:42 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 08 January 2020

Album cover for A Beginner's Guide To Bravery by David Keenan.

Album cover for A Beginner's Guide To Bravery by David Keenan.

Archant

A strong, evocative debut from the Irish singer-songwriter.

The seeds of singer-songwriter Keenan's musical growth were sewn as a young boy, perhaps piqued by the discovery of his uncle's guitar in the wardrobe of his granny's house, a visit to the Ulster Folk Museum, hearing Leonard Cohen, Tim Buckley, Nick Cave and Dinosaur Jr - and, later, The Libertines on the school bus.

There weren't many prospects for him in Dundalk, a small border town halfway between Dublin and Belfast, so at 17 Keenan bought a one-way ticket to Liverpool to find his idols and learn his craft, busking to pay for his hostel accommodation and playing open nights at The Lomax, honing his way with a pop melody, folk arrangements and poetic couplets.

Support slots with John Power, Damien Dempsey and, more recently, Hozier, would eventually follow, and this debut was recorded in a studio on the outskirts of Dublin in just a week.

It is incredibly well composed, with assured performances and an obvious commitment to give each song its due - several sail past the six-minute mark, and justify it.

Filled with characters and aphorisms culled from his 26 years, snatched from Dundalk pubs or his own family's past, the songs are rich and evocative.

There are suggestions of Jeff Buckley in Keenan's vaulting vocals, Damien Rice in his maudlin but catchy melodic turns and arrangements, and Ed Harcourt in his intelligent and poetic lyricism.

The record opens with James Dean, Keenan alone on acoustic guitar, and closes with a surging crowd-sung coda in the anthemic frustrations of Subliminal Dublinia (in which he calls on everyone to "occupy the city with original ideas").

In between, he paints vivid vignettes rooted in his Irish history (the acerbic, gloaming Good Old Days that casts aside rose-tinted glasses), to reverie of exotic new experiences (the intimately pared-back, Buckley-esque reverie Eastern Nights).

Love In A Snug waxes and wanes majestically from intimate, emotive confessional ("Tuesday morning is dawning, I'm still stood in my Sunday best") to a catchy, pub-filling anthem with fiddles, piano, guitar, drums and a throng of voices.

Keenan's debut is accomplished, assured, ambitious and evocative - check it out.

Rating: 4/5.

David Keenan plays the Moth Club, Valette Street, Hackney, on March 17.

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Jailed: Hackney police officer Graeme ‘Taff’ Williams who stole £11,000 from dead people

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police

Well Street traders say Tesco failed to install promised Jack Cohen plaque 100 years on from founder’s first stall

Well Street Market during a future talent takeover for youngsters. Picture: Sean Pollock

Gardners: 150-year-old Shoreditch shop will close and move due to rising rents in the area

Paul started working in the shop when he left school after his father passed away. He loves his job and chatting with customers everyday. Picture: Holly Chant

Plans for ice cream shop overlooking River Lea towpath in Upper Clapton whip up anger

The site in Watermint Quays. Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Jailed: Hackney police officer Graeme ‘Taff’ Williams who stole £11,000 from dead people

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police

Well Street traders say Tesco failed to install promised Jack Cohen plaque 100 years on from founder’s first stall

Well Street Market during a future talent takeover for youngsters. Picture: Sean Pollock

Gardners: 150-year-old Shoreditch shop will close and move due to rising rents in the area

Paul started working in the shop when he left school after his father passed away. He loves his job and chatting with customers everyday. Picture: Holly Chant

Plans for ice cream shop overlooking River Lea towpath in Upper Clapton whip up anger

The site in Watermint Quays. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Chimbonda tells Spurs boss Mourinho: go for ex-Gunner, Giroud, in January window

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his side's first goal

Laura Willoughby: ‘The sky doesn’t fall in if you don’t drink on an evening out’

Club Soda co-founder Laura Willoughby MBE. Picture: Mick McGurk.

Album review: David Keenan - A Beginner’s Guide To Bravery

Album cover for A Beginner's Guide To Bravery by David Keenan.

Hoxton horse trough given Grade II listed status after historian solves mystery of carved dedication

Local historian Peter Hindley with the listed horse trough on Pitfield Steet. The inscription at one end reads 'in memory of a beloved friend 1910'. Picture: Polly Hancock

Embleton ‘immensely proud’ to be named Leyton Orient head coach

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists