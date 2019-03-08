Search

Dona Stoke Newington: mezcal cocktail bar pops up on the High Street for two-month stay

PUBLISHED: 12:35 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 17 October 2019

Dona will focus on a small but beautifully crafted list of mezcal cocktails. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Two questions: 1) Who is your favourite, most inspirational woman past or present? 2) How easy would it be for you to dress up as them in a couple of week's time?

The reason we ask is that Dona, the new mezcal bar popping up on Stokey's High Street, invites you to pay this fancy-dress tribute at their Day of the Dead launch party on Thursday, October 31.

Put together by friends Thea Cumming - founder of Dangerous Don mezcal - and Lucie Massey, the brains behind Cuppa Gumbo and Slap Ya Papa, Dona is a fresh new basement bar influenced by the vibrancy of Mexico and the sexiness of a 1920s Harlem jazz club. It's not the first time Cumming and Massey have collaborated - they've previously worked together to produce London Mezcal Week.

Dona wants to be a "bold, strong and stylish" hangout with a small but excellent mezcal cocktail list, and live music a regular fixture. Fitted out with plush velvet banquet-style seats, low-lighting and a colour-scheme blending crimsons with scarlets and pinks, the bar isn't girls only as such, but it will certainly elevate women in every way it can. Dona promises a "female-led cutting-edge programme of entertainment."

An early look at the cocktail list introduces drinks like the Dona (Dangerous Don mezcal, Virtuous Ginger vodka, Supasawa and agave) and Rebecca (Quiquiriqui mezcal, blackberry, lime, agave and Sassy Poiré). Dona will also stock a selection of other spirits, beer and wine.

During the day, Cumming and Massey's new hangout will be a jam space for bands and musical collectives. Come after work and expect to find Dona abuzz with sweet jazz tunes - there's music planned for every night. Rachel Cohen, Sarah Tandy and Will Barry are three of the jazz musicians already confirmed as part of the Dona programme.

Dona launches at 92 Stoke Newington High Street, N16 7NY with a Day of the Dead party on October 31. It will remain open for November and December. More details here.

