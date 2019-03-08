James Blake at All Points East 2019: Spine-tingling moments from experimental crooner

James Blake Tom Hancock. Archant

With four critically acclaimed albums under his belt, James Blake felt like a spot on North Stage headliner for All Points East's eclectic third day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Feist cover Limit to Your Love and the haunting Retrograde brought the spine-tingling, singalong moments, although some of the intensity and immersiveness of his records felt dissipated in a field setting.

You may also want to watch:

The set list covered much of the same ground as Blake's recent Hammersmith Apollo shows, and more audience interaction might have bridged the gap which left some tracks feeling a little flat.

While I didn't dare to even hope that Andre 3000 might make a guest appearance, it doesn't seem unreasonable for a singer to fill ROSALIA's shoes - and prevent Blake harmonising solely with a backing track.

3/5