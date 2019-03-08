Search

James Blake at All Points East 2019: Spine-tingling moments from experimental crooner

PUBLISHED: 10:38 29 May 2019

James Blake Tom Hancock.

James Blake Tom Hancock.

Archant

With four critically acclaimed albums under his belt, James Blake felt like a spot on North Stage headliner for All Points East's eclectic third day.

Feist cover Limit to Your Love and the haunting Retrograde brought the spine-tingling, singalong moments, although some of the intensity and immersiveness of his records felt dissipated in a field setting.

The set list covered much of the same ground as Blake's recent Hammersmith Apollo shows, and more audience interaction might have bridged the gap which left some tracks feeling a little flat.

While I didn't dare to even hope that Andre 3000 might make a guest appearance, it doesn't seem unreasonable for a singer to fill ROSALIA's shoes - and prevent Blake harmonising solely with a backing track.

3/5

