Jordan Fish: We’re planning our biggest and boldest set ever

Jordan Fish (furthest right) joined Bring Me The Horizon in 2012.

Fresh from the success of achieving a number one album, Bring Me The Horizon have something special planned for their headline show at this summer’s All Points East festival. Keyboardist Jordan Fish talks us through the band’s preparations for May 31.

The band have curated the line-up for All Points East on May 31. The band have curated the line-up for All Points East on May 31.

If 2019 finished tomorrow, this year would still be a memorable one for Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish.

We were barely a month in when his band’s sixth album, Amo, reached the summit of the UK charts, followed swiftly by his wife giving birth to their baby daughter, Eden, just a few days later.

Amidst all that excitement, Fish and his bandmates – Oli Sykes, Matt Kean, Lee Malia and Matt Nicholls – will headline a festival for the first time this summer when they walk out on stage at All Points East on Friday, May 31.

“It’s been fun being able to plan a show with no limitations,” says Fish, “as we’re not restricted by other bands, their productions and set-list times. We are planning the biggest and boldest set we’ve ever played – we’re still working on it; figuring out the production and ways we can make it the best.”

The five-piece from Sheffield achieved a number one album with their latest release, Amo. The five-piece from Sheffield achieved a number one album with their latest release, Amo.

Formed in Sheffield in 2004, BMTH have grown in to one of the biggest rock bands around right now – culminating in the number one success of their latest record. Their appearance at All Points East is made all the more special given that the band have also been asked to curate the rest of the line-up for that day.

“First and foremost, we wanted a line-up that if we were booked on to, we’d be excited to get there and play,” continues Fish.

“From a selfish point of view, we’ve added a lot of stuff we like, but the other consideration is that we wanted bands that in some way represent the genre that we’ve come from. (The line-up) has a similar energy, even if it’s a different genre. We wanted acts to bring in rock fans as well as those keen to open their eyes to different things.”

To that end, BMTH have invited the likes of Architects, Run The Jewels, Nothing But Thieves and IDLES to play with them in Victoria Park; opening the second weekend of the 10-day festival ahead of headline performances from Mumford & Sons (on June 1) and Bon Iver (June 2).

Speaking before Amo’s release, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes told NME “every song on the record is completely different, it’s a lot more experimental” and it’s certainly fair to say that the band’s sound has changed since their 2006 debut Count Your Blessings. Does that make it tricky to plan a live show?

“Everyone who comes to our show knows they’re going to get a varied show with different colours and sounds; I think that’s a strength for us,” Fish replies.

“When we play live, people know the history of our band. Whenever you came on board – even if you came on with the new album – (they know) we used to be really heavy.

“We’ve been playing a real variety on the last couple of tours that we’ve done, and it seems to be working.”

BMTH’s appearance in Victoria Park is a UK exclusive headline show for 2019, and Fish says “the option to curate the line-up was a big appeal” in helping to bring the band to All Points East.

“Also, I’ve been to the venue before and I really like it, it’s a cool place. With the other artists too; we knew Bon Iver was gonna play, Chemical Brothers, Christine + the Queens – being in the same bracket as bands like that is something we buzz off. We appreciate a lot of different types of music, even if we don’t sound like them.”

Bring Me The Horizon play at All Points East on Friday, May 31. For more details and tickets, click here.